The San Lorenzo Valley Water District (SLVWD), in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, announced on Oct. 23 the cancellation of the “Do Not Drink-Do Not Boil” notice in all of its service areas.
Customers may resume using tap water for drinking, cooking and all other normal uses.
The newly-added cancellation areas include: All services west of the Hwy 236/Paone Drive intersection, including West Park Avenue, Boulder Brook Drive; Virginia Avenue; Ridge Drive.
Updated “Do Not Drink-Do Not Boil” orders maps can be found at bit.ly/2TmP01Y.
“The District’s water supply is non-detect for contaminants from the August CZU Lighting fire. The DND-DNB release occurred sooner than anticipated (due) to our staff’s tireless work sampling water quality and restoring the water distribution system,” Rick Rogers, SLVWD Manager said in a press release. “With the DND-DNB order lifted, the District can shift all of its focus to repairing the remaining fire damage...The Board of Directors and I want to sincerely thank all of our customers for their patience and understanding during this emergency. It is a pleasure to serve such a wonderful community.”
