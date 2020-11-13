After an unpredictable and nerve-racking week, election results are in. Many are relieved to cease their relationship with the refresh button on the Santa Cruz County Election Results website, amongst other news sources.
Here are elections in Scotts Valley played out:
Scotts Valley City Council
All three incumbents were re-elected to the Scotts Valley City Council, Donna Lind, Jack Dilles and Randy Johnson. More than 7,600 ballots reelected the trio, each capturing about 27% of the vote. John Lewis, the other candidate, finished with about 16%, leaving him 10% short of a Council seat.
The three winners watched results come in together at a small, outdoor gathering of friends.
Lind said she felt proud while watching the race unfold.
“It was wonderful to see the community support and confidence in receiving their votes,” she said. “This year has been particularly difficult and challenging for our community… It meant a great deal to have the community trust my fellow Council Members and I.”
Johnson, who served as Mayor last year, echoed Lind’s sentiments.
“I felt a sense of gratitude that voters still felt that my services were appreciated,” he said.
Both electees said they also exchanged emails with Lewis, the fourth candidate, to thank him for a “fair and positive campaign.”
Moving into their new terms, Lind, Johnson and Dilles said they are focused on bringing relief to the community, whether from fire, economic downturn, or Covid-19.
Dilles said he will continue “to keep a close watch on city finances, to work on bringing back community services, and to assist local businesses.”
Johnson said he hopes to “help the city rebalance and attain a sense of normalcy as we face many unknowns.”
Lind said she simply “plans to continue the work I’ve been doing.”
Measure A
Community members also had the opportunity to vote on Measure A this year, which would create $49 million in bonds to renovate Brook Knoll and Vine Hill elementary schools and Scotts Valley High School. The Measure came close to the 55% approval it needed to pass, but ultimately received about 53% of 11,934 votes.
Superintendent Tanya Krause said she “was hopeful [for the measure to pass].
“We really needed it,” she said.
The funds would have been used to improve ventilation systems, plumbing, roofs, electrical systems and electronics, she said.
Roger Snyder, the SVUSD School Board President, said “Brook Knoll Elementary, Vine Hill Elementary and Scotts Valley High have not received significant renovations or upgrades in over 20 years.”
