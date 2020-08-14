For years I dreaded cooking rice and when Uncle Ben produced instant rice in a plastic pouch, I was elated. And then I met Maroque.
Maroque, born in Mexico and speaking no English, married a friend of mine, and instantly, she and I became friends. Several times a week I helped with her English and Maroque taught me her method of cooking Spanish rice which in no way, compares with the bland rice I find on my plate in Mexican restaurants today.
In 1988 Columnist Ann Landers, on the advice of a reader, wrote the myth “throwing rice at weddings will kill birds who cannot digest this grain”, thereby putting an end to this fun tradition. However, Steven Sibley, a Cornell University Ornithologist wrote in a letter to Landers “there is absolutely no truth to the belief that rice (even instant) can kill birds and I hope that you will put this in your column, ending this myth”.
Churches and wedding venues have banned the tossing of rice mostly due to the cleanup process. Another tradition sadly gone from the wedding scene of today.
Many years ago my rice ‘savior’ came in the form of the Zojirushi rice cooker which I turn to at least once a week. All of my woes disappear the moment I pour in the water and rice and plug it in. Eighteen minutes later plus an additional ten-minute rest period (without lifting the lid), I have perfectly cooked rice.
Using a fork, I fluff this beautifully cooked rice which far exceeds any restaurant-cooked rice I have ever eaten.
This rice cooker comes in a variety of sizes and very reasonable prices. Vegetables may be steamed in the non-stick insert as well.. Mine is the smaller, three cup size @$49, perfect for me being alone.
When cooking rice on stovetop, remember, rice should be cooked at the lowest temperature possible, a mere simmer is best.
Long-grain…When I want fluffy rice for Spanish or salad recipes, I use long-grained rice which I rinse until water runs clear, eliminating the starch residue which adds to the gumminess. For plain rice and additional flavor, I replace one cup of the water with chicken or vegetable broth and one tablespoon of butter. Yummy!
Medium grain…becomes moist and tender when cooked. Great for soups and puddings.
Short grain…Arborio is used for risotto; chewy, firm and creamy all at once.
Bomba (Valencia) rice…is used for paella as this rice is highly absorbent and requires more water when cooking. Follow packaging label carefully.
Basmati…this rice is fragrant and native to India. Used in pilaf and biryani (an Indian dish containing rice, meat and vegetables) and dishes containing curry.
Brown…has a denser texture and nutty flavor and is higher in nutrition along with more fiber. Requires almost double the cooking time as white rice.
Jasmine…has a mild, floral flavor and is a staple in Thai and Cambodian cuisine. This rice takes on a sticky texture when cooked and usually served plain.
Sushi rice…this short-grain white and sticky Japanese rice is cooked and combined with rice vinegar, sugar and salt and then incorporated into sushi.
Wild rice isn’t exactly rice -rather, it’s a term for the grain produced by a certain type of grass native to North America and China. This rice has a tough texture. Follow cooking instructions on package.
Glutinous…also known as sticky rice or sweet rice. Popular in Asian cuisines such as sticky rice balls and breakfast rice.
Black or Purple or often called ‘Forbidden rice’. In China, this rice was only eaten by the ‘upper class’ who could afford its’ price. It turns dark purple when cooked. High in antioxidants iron and vitamin E. black rice has a nuttier flavor than other varieties and a soft texture, making it ideal for porridge, pudding and baked goods.
While preparing the recipe below, remember your wedding and the fun of watching rice falling from your and your hubby’s hair. Happy cooking!
Spanish Rice (Serves 4)
1 cup Long-grain white rice rinsed well and drained.
(1/4 cup uncooked equals ¾ cup cooked rice)
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
½ cup diced dry onion
¼ cup ea. red and green bell pepper diced
1 small seeded fresh jalapeno pepper diced
1 large tomato, seeded and diced
3 garlic cloves diced
1 tsp. cumin
½ tsp. Oregano
1 cups chicken broth
1 cup tomato sauce
1 cup water
1 Tbsp. diced Cilantro for garnish
2 Tbsp. diced scallions for garnish
Method… In an iron pot or skillet with lid, fry rice in 2 Tbsp of the oil until lightly browned. Then add the remaining oil and vegetables. Saute’ for 2 minutes only.
Add tomato sauce, chicken broth and water. Bring to a boil and immediately turn down to a bare simmer. Cover and cook for 20 minutes. DO NOT LIFT COVER. When time is up, turn off heat and let rice sit undisturbed for 10 minutes. Remove lid and with 2 forks, fluff up rice, garnish and serve.
