Santa Cruz County Friday Night Live (FNL) invites all youth entering grades 6-12 to join us at our Youth In Action Summit of 2020; a FREE, interactive networking and skill building event led by the youth of Friday Night Live. This two-day virtual event will take place on the Zoom platform on Tuesday July 21st and 22nd from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Space is limited, and registration is required. https://forms.gle/4Wa9yrJ8LLyLWr39A.
By attending this event, participants can earn community service hours, strengthen and practice new skills, make friends, and have fun! Through peer lead games and activities, youth identify what they value, discover their unique leadership style, and learn how they can address community issues that impact them and learn how to share their voice. Participating youth are eligible for a Summer/Fall Internship with the County of Santa Cruz, Friday Night Live to practice the leadership skills they have learned at this event and build future job skills. Community Service Hours and stipends are offered to recognize their contribution.
To register, please visit https://forms.gle/4Wa9yrJ8LLyLWr39A. The deadline to register is Monday, July 20, 2020. If you have questions, would like more information, or would like to register after this date, please contact Monica Nicholas at monica.nicholas@santacruzcounty.us or call 831-454-4974.
The Youth in Action Summit is developed and led by the Santa Cruz County Friday Night Live Partnership Youth Council. Friday Night Live builds partnerships to promote positive, healthy youth development, and engages youth as active leaders and resources in their communities.
