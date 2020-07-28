Based on increased spread of COVID-19 and in order to protect the
health and safety of residents, the California Department of Public Health has added Santa CruzCounty to the order modifying or closing operations in several sectors.
The orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. They include modifications for:
• Gyms and fitness centers
• Personal care services
• Places of worship and cultural ceremonies
• Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
• Indoor shopping malls
Retail and existing outdoor restaurant operations are unaffected by the orders and may continue operating under state guidelines for their respective sectors. Additionally, hair salons and personal services (including skin care, cosmetology, nail services, and massage therapy but not electrology,
tattooing and piercing services) may continue operations outdoors under state guidelines.
• Hair Salon guidance: https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-outdoor-hair-salons--en.pdf
• Personal Services guidance: https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-outdoor-personal-care--en.pdf
Non-critical infrastructure sectors are defined by the Department of Homeland Security and are available at https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19. Offices on this list are not required to close operations but must continue following state guidance for safe operations.
Places of worship may continue outdoor operations in accordance with state guidance.
Indoor dining, bars, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums and card rooms were closed throughout California on July 13, 2020.
Any removal from the list would require further state action.
