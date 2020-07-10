The Santa Cruz Symphony League announced today that it awarded $68,431 to the Santa Cruz Symphony. Funds were presented during the Symphony League's annual meeting on June 26, which was held via Zoom and attended by more than 50 guests. Cheryl Hammond, newly elected President of Santa Cruz Symphony League, shared plans for the upcoming season, which include online events such as 'Cocktails & Concertos' and 'Musical Trivia'. Hammond ended the Annual Meeting of the Symphony League with a quote from Athenian philosopher, Plato. "Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, a charm to sadness, and life to everything."
About Santa Cruz Symphony League
The Santa Cruz Symphony League is a group of more than 200 volunteers dedicated to supporting the Santa Cruz Symphony. In the 2018-19 season, the League contributed more than $94,000 as a major sponsor of the Symphony. Our fundraising is done primarily through a variety of events throughout the year including our Home Tour in December, Annual Gala in March, and Garden Show in May. While financial support is our primary purpose, Symphony League members also find the events to be fun and the previews to be informative and educational. For more on Santa Cruz Symphony League, visit: www.santacruzsymphonyleague.org/
