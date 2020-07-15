The Santa Margarita Groundwater Agency (SMGWA), formed in 2017 to comply with California’s new Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, is still accepting youth to participate in its new Groundwater Steward Program for students interested in careers in governance, environmental management, environmental science.
The program will be conducted online through Google Classroom.
The program explores how geography and geology relate to groundwater and groundwater-surface water interactions, and also highlights the interdisciplinary nature and sociopolitical components of environmental management. Students will learn about how SMGWA is currently developing its Groundwater Sustainable Plan, which aims to educate and engage with the public to set specific criteria
upon which groundwater management will be based over the next 20 years.
In the culminating activity of the Groundwater Steward Program, students will take on the role of a water manager through game play. Students will experience the challenge of balancing the conflicting needs and requirements of all users, in addition to the variables of future growth and climate change.
The program is open to students and community members ages 26 and younger. Participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes upon completion of the program. Also, some students may be eligible for school credit for completing the full program. The commitment is about 10 hours. To participate,
email kelly.groundwater@gmail.com or call 831-600-1901.
