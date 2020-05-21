The County of Santa Cruz Public Health Division is pleased to announce a new website for SAVE Lives Santa Cruz County, which provides a community framework for safely moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A joint effort between the County and Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, SAVE Lives’
mission is to increase COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and quarantine/isolation services as the County begins to reopen sectors of the community. SAVE Lives work also includes the Economic Recovery Council, which meets with Santa Cruz County health care leadership to provide community guidance and feedback on during the during ongoing shelter-in-place orders.
The SAVE Lives website includes information about SAVE Lives’ mission, updates from County
leadership and frequently asked questions. It also includes information on California’s Resilience Roadmap, links to industry-specific operational guidance, information about the Economic Recovery Council and helpful links to access childcare as more employees return to work.
The site also includes indicators showing the County’s progress in meeting state requirements for community resilience, including testing capacity, hospital capacity, contract tracing and preparedness.
Residents may also access an interactive map of local COVID-19 testing facilities, including
information about the populations served, hours of operation and contact information. This include a link to schedule tests at the OptumServe testing site in Watsonville, as well as information on various providers throughout Santa Cruz County.
The website URL is www.santacruzhealth.org/savelives, and is also available through the main COVID-19 website (www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus).
For local information on COVID-19, call 211 or text “COVID19” to 211211. Residents may also call (831) 454-4242 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week.
