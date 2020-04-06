The Scotts Valley Water District (SVWD) today announced the district is staying on top of all COVID-19 related updates and ensuring the safety of tap water is its top priority.
The Santa Cruz County shelter-in-place order that extends through May 3, 2020, defines water utilities as essential businesses, with a responsibility to continue operations and maintenance of essential infrastructure.
“The District is committed to providing its customers with safe and reliable water during this uncertain time,” District Manager Piret Harmon said. “Water continues to be safe to drink — and wash hands with — straight from the tap.”
The District office is closed to the public at this time and some employees are working remotely, while others are on modified schedules to support social distancing.
Customers should conduct their business with the district from home using these resources:
• Online bill pay: www.svwd.org/customer-info/bill-pay-options
• General assistance: 831-438-2363
• WaterSmart to track usage: www.svwd.org/i-meters
Late fees on delinquent accounts and water service disconnections have temporarily been suspended and customers facing financial hardships are advised to contact the district to arrange payment plans.
More About Water Quality
The coronavirus has no impact on the quality or supply of tap water. As always, tap water is both available and safe. The District uses chlorine to eliminate pathogens, which includes viruses. This ensures safe drinking water for all District customers. The District delivers water of the highest quality and meets all stringent state and federal drinking water requirements. This information is detailed in the Scotts Valley Water District’s Water Quality Report, available on the district website (https://www.svwd.org/news/waterquality-report-2018). The district conducts more than 10,000 water quality tests annually tests with highly skilled staff at a state-certified laboratory to ensure the water meets rigorous drinking water standards.
