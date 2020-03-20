In an effort to assist all the businesses who are moving forward with ALTERNATIVE methods of serving their communities, we have a special marketing program that will help you spread the word to the MANY thousands of community members who are NOT familiar or keyed into the social media/digital world. As you may know this represents thousands of people between SLV/SV who CAN USE all types of services but are not aware of HOW to connect with them and take full advantage.
Please check out our Shelter In Place Outreach program.
We will have this info in graphic form with LIVE LINKS to the businesses on our website in tandem with the 3/27 issue - based upon those who have taken advantage of this by that time. We will add to it regularly.
THE KEY is the PRINTED PRODUCT that 11,000 homes and 1800 additional copies reach through these two valley's who do not use social media and digital methods of communication
Please get back to me ASAP if you can participate and please and share with your peers!
Thank you the Press Banner
