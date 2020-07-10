In 2019, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., and other California utilities instituted massive preemptive power shutoffs in 30 counties, designed to prevent wildfires during strong and dry winds.
Referred to as public safety power shutoffs (PSPS), these events affected more than 3 million Californians, including those in Santa Cruz County.
The San Lorenzo Valley Water District relies on PG&E power to run its facilities throughout the valley. However, to safeguard against future PSPS events, the district has launched capital improvement projects that include the installation of new generators to help ensure power to pump stations, treatment plants and wastewater facilities.
The district has installed six new stationary generators, bringing its total to 17 that supply power to two treatment plants, 11 pump stations, one wastewater facility, one intake facility, the District’s operations building and administration building.
In addition, SLVWD has secured four new mobile generators, bringing its total mobile generators to seven. These are capable of supplying power to seven well sites and 15 different pump stations.
“During PSPS outages the District asks customers to implement strict water conservation measures to save water in case of fire”.
Website: slvwd.com, Phone: (831) 338-2153, Fax: (831) 338-7986, Emergencies: (831) 338-2153
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.