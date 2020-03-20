Our Scotts Valley Bocce Club (SVBC) members won the Gold Medal at the 2020 Las Vegas National Open Three Person Tournament held February 28th through March 1st in Las Vegas, Nevada.
These Nationals are held once a year and the top teams from each state are invited to compete for the National awards in this form of Open Bocce. Forty eight teams competed in this three day event. The SVBC team of Alan Knox, Brian Peterson and Ken Gorny won the Gold Medal and $3,000 First Place cash prize. Their team, Scotts Valley Montoni, were undefeated in Main Tournament. The second place team was Vespucci #1 from Danbury Ct. and the third place team was Volo Rico from Chicago, IL.
