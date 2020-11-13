Scotts Valley police on Nov. 10 arrested Ricardo Parjano and Quoc Ta on suspicion of mail theft, a federal offense, and possession of illegal drugs, among other violations.
SVPD officers assisted by K9 Odin originally pulled the men, both of San Jose, over due to an expired vehicle registration. Odin alerted the officers to the drugs, which were found during the search.
Officers also found mailbox burglary tools, stolen mail, fake licenses and debit cards under other names.
Parjano also had a felony arrest warrant.
SVPD Sgt. Jayson Rutherford said about 40 people had their mail stolen in the Hacienda Drive area.
“[Burglars] usually go after the group mailboxes, the big ones outside a complex,” he said. “That’s what they like to hit, so they can grab a bunch of mail at once. That’s what happened here and we’ve already located the mailboxes.”
