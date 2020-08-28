dsf

Somebody snapped this photograph on Tuesday of Officer Todd Stosuy giving a briefing to the Santa Cruz County Equine Evacuation Unit and Amateur Radio Emergency Services before being deployed to feed animals in place. We would like to take the time to personally thank all the volunteers currently assisting us. Without their assistance there is absolutely no way we would be able to feed so many animals in place. Without them it is likely many animals would starve or die of dehydration. They are truly serving our community and its neediest animals.

WE SALUTE THESE DEDICATED VOLUNTEERS!

Equine Evacuation Unit:

Debbie Boscoe

Michelle McArthy

Marsha Heidt

Lyndsey Overtyon

Claire Francis

Cheryl Basinger

Janet Hope

Renee Fehrman

Susan Coale

Kenneth Coale

Robin Mustelli

Leslie Jaquith

Kristi Fredrickson

Jane Brown

Katja Wick

Jane Strang

Rebecca Crill

Intica Jaquith

Alecia Haselton

Stacey Dorsey

Mary Sullivan

Ginger Mosney

Cally Haber

Donna Stiedolph

Tawna Gringer

Liz Riehl

Kristin Praly

Jennifer Karz

Amateur Radio Emergency Services:

Dan Selling

Nate Preston

Stephen Betita

Karen Corscadden

Bob Fike

Roberta Joyner

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.