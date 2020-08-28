Somebody snapped this photograph on Tuesday of Officer Todd Stosuy giving a briefing to the Santa Cruz County Equine Evacuation Unit and Amateur Radio Emergency Services before being deployed to feed animals in place. We would like to take the time to personally thank all the volunteers currently assisting us. Without their assistance there is absolutely no way we would be able to feed so many animals in place. Without them it is likely many animals would starve or die of dehydration. They are truly serving our community and its neediest animals.
WE SALUTE THESE DEDICATED VOLUNTEERS!
Equine Evacuation Unit:
Debbie Boscoe
Michelle McArthy
Marsha Heidt
Lyndsey Overtyon
Claire Francis
Cheryl Basinger
Janet Hope
Renee Fehrman
Susan Coale
Kenneth Coale
Robin Mustelli
Leslie Jaquith
Kristi Fredrickson
Jane Brown
Katja Wick
Jane Strang
Rebecca Crill
Intica Jaquith
Alecia Haselton
Stacey Dorsey
Mary Sullivan
Ginger Mosney
Cally Haber
Donna Stiedolph
Tawna Gringer
Liz Riehl
Kristin Praly
Jennifer Karz
Amateur Radio Emergency Services:
Dan Selling
Nate Preston
Stephen Betita
Karen Corscadden
Bob Fike
Roberta Joyner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.