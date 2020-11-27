In the minds and hearts of many, this year’s Thanksgiving was wonderful for the simple reason that it was even able to happen. In the past, the focus may have been on who’s coming over, what each will bring, by what manner the turkey is going to be cooked (and it better be juicy). Should we invite a stranger over who doesn’t have a place to go? And in all the busyness of cleaning, cooking, hosting, cleaning up and recovering, will there even be a chance to reflect and actually be and share thankfulness?
This year is very different. We’ve been afraid. We’ve suffered a lot. Yet there is much to be gained from the experience and the hindsight the hardships provide. And it is very easy to be thankful. This year we are thankful our house didn’t burn down (if it didn’t) and we know who to invite over: The folks whose house burned down. This year it’s not so much about the food that we might have, it’s that we have a new refrigerator with any kind of edible food at all. We are thankful that there is just electricity to keep the fridge cold.
We’re thankful for every blackened leaf that falls from the sky when the wind blows because it reminds us of the good people who surround us, friends and family, firemen and police officers. We are thankful that we now know for certain that even in an unprecedented emergency we really are a people who stick together and make the well-being of all a greater priority than what selfishness would dictate.
We are thankful that amidst the diversity of opinions we enjoy, whether political, religious, social or civil, that the value of every person is equal regardless of their color, status, education, appearance or material success. When running for our lives, these differences are meaningless and unnoticed.
We are thankful that we are served and protected by quiet heroes of red and blue who literally risked their lives (and continue to do so) for our families, friends, homes, property, livestock and even our pets. And our desire to fund and support fire and law personnel will not easily be assuaged.
We are thankful that Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was the kind of person who we will remember and be inspired by for the rest of our lives. And that the power of his sacrifice is successfully calling all of us to better lives and an elevated contemplation of the true meanings of life and death, of love and loss, of wounds and healing.
We are thankful that we have a property to maintain or rebuild, kids to raise, annoying friends and family, a house to clean, clothes to wash, dinner to cook, and a job to go to. That the many mundane aspects of our daily existence are now precious to us, and that, for a time at least, we aren’t taking anything for granted. Everything, and everyone, is precious to us. And this awareness is both humbling and exalting.
We are thankful to have experienced in the fire evacuation that the material possessions that really matter to us can all fit in a couple of carloads, that we all have a plethora of material goods and can simplify, we can all afford to share with others, and that the things that really matter we can take with us: family, friends, relationships, memories and love.
We are thankful to have been converted from a mind focused on quantity to a heart focus on quality. That it’s not “he who dies with the most toys” who wins but “he who lives with the greatest love,” and “he who leaves behind a meaningful legacy.” That there isn’t an amount of gain that will make us happy but that happiness proceeds from a heart that is grateful for what we already have.
If we choose, our thanksgiving will continue to power the course of our life’s journey. It is the power of desire, directed by reason, and fueled by zeal, focused on the positive aspects of our life that are within our reach: our very existence, family, loved ones, friendship, food, clothing, shelter, the beauty and energy of nature, goals that are worthy of the sacrifices we make, Thanksgiving dinner, and Christmas on the way.
But thankfulness won’t last if it’s not preserved, nurtured, and established as a permanent presence in our lives. By maintaining thankfulness we experience peace and free ourselves of anxiety. In turn, this peace, when nurtured consistently by gratitude, fosters satisfaction, joy, freedom from cares, detachment from material things, and ultimately an inner calm that allows us to see and interact with life in a healthy and fulfilling manner.
We are born into a life that will inevitably end in death. But, just as we have experience as a community, and as those who lost their homes to fire, or their loved ones to illness or the rabid minds of murderous men, a thankful soul will regain hope. And from the ashes, we will arise into an era of personal resurrection.
Father Thaddaeus Hardenbrook (MA, MTh) has lived in the San Lorenzo Valley since 1973, attended SLV high school, Cabrillo College, UCSC, and San Jose State before turning his studies from literature to pastoral theology. Having grown up in Boulder Creek, he now resides in Ben Lomond with his wife and four children and is the senior priest at St. Lawrence Orthodox Christian Church in Felton.
