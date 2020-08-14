What exactly are core muscles and how do we use them? Our core is our body's powerhouse. The core can be defined as the limbo-pelvic-hip complex and is composed of as many as 35 different muscle groups. Your core muscles play a huge role in your everyday activities; from getting out of bed, to walking down the street, and bending over to grab your purse. A functional core creates a solid base for your body, allowing you to stay upright and stand strong on your two feet. Weak core muscles can lead to fatigue, less endurance, poor posture, lower back pain and muscle injuries. It is important to build core stability first then build core strength.
In addition to our abdominal muscles, our core includes muscles in your back and hips that work to stabilize our spine and keep it in alignment. When our core muscles are weak, our spine doesn’t have adequate support to maintain a healthy posture naturally. While increased core strength will change the way you carry yourself, you can also improve your posture by being mindful of how you hold your body. When standing or walking, hold your chest high and keep your shoulders back and relaxed. When sitting, sit with your back straight, your body weight distributed evenly over your hips, shoulders, and back. Simple exercises like bridge or plank can aid in building core stability and core strength.
Single Leg Bridge:
Lie on your back with your hands at your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor under your knees.
Tighten your abdominal and glute muscles.
Raise your hips with one leg extended straight up.
Squeeze your core and pull your belly button back toward your spine.
Hold for 5 seconds, and then return to your starting position.
Complete 10 - 15 reps / two sets.
Ashley LaMorte is a nationally certified fitness instructor and has been in the fitness industry for 7 years. Over the past 7 years Ashley has gotten the opportunity to instruct group X boot camps at gyms and train private clients from all walks of life, all over the bay area. She now has her own mobile fitness business LaMorte Lift. You can learn more about Ashle at; www. LaMorteLift.com, or contact Ashley at (408) 209 9695
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.