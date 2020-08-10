Listen to Think Local First Radio's Show on August 1st, to hear a little about the current COVID state of the Press Banner from our Managing Editor Cherie La France-Anderson. Here's the link: http://zbsradio.com/play-episode/id/16181/play-time/0. Cherie's interview begins at 20:00.
