The spice turmeric, a member of the ginger family, is an herb that has been used extensively throughout Asia and the Middle East for thousands of years to give both color and taste to food.
Traditionally, this herb has been used in Ayurveda (Indian traditional medicine) and Oriental traditional medicine for the treatment of such ailments as gynecological problems, gastric problems, hepatic disorders, infectious diseases, and blood disorders. In clinical trials, turmeric has been shown to be effective against numerous human ailments including cancer, diabetes, nephritis, lupus, irritable bowel syndrome, acne, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, infection, psoriasis, arthritis, depression, fibrosis, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. Modern science has provided the scientific basis for the use of turmeric against such disorders. "Molecular Nutrition & Food Research" Sept. 2013
For centuries it has been known that turmeric exhibits anti-inflammatory activity, but extensive research performed within the past two decades has shown that this activity of turmeric is due to curcumin. The process of inflammation has been shown to play a role in most chronic illnesses, including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular and autoimmune. In this study published in the Jan. 2009 issue of the " International Journal of Biochemistry & Cell Biology" researchers provided evidence for the potential role of curcumin in the prevention and treatment of various proinflammatory chronic diseases.
Because curcumin can help keep blood sugar levels steady, it could be effective as a way of preventing or treating type 2 diabetes. One study, as reported in an article on turmeric in WEB MD, followed 240 adults with prediabetes and found that taking a curcumin supplement over 9 months lowered their odds of developing diabetes. Additionally, curcumin has shown promise for its ability to ease joint pain, stiffness, abdominal pain, headaches and migraines.
There is evidence to suggest the curcumin may help in weight loss. Studies find that curcumin may regulate lipid metabolism, which plays a central role in the development of obesity and its complications. `
Research published in the journal "Pharmaceutical Research" Jan 2017 discusses the evidence of curcumin's effectiveness on pulmonary diseases such as asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer.
According to Dr. Goel, Ph.D., director of Cancer Prevention at Baylor University Medical Center and curcumin researcher: "Curcumin demonstrates superior antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and provides liver- and heart-protective benefits as well. It is a potent antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-allergenic and has antitumor and anti-cancer properties.""Foods" (an international, scientific, peer-reviewed, open access journal of food science) in their Oct 2017 issue on Curcumin:
It aids in the management of oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety, and hyperlipidemia. It may also help in the management of exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness, thus enhancing recovery and performance in active people. In addition, a relatively low dose of the complex can provide health benefits for people that do not have diagnosed health conditions.
In clinical trials, turmeric has shown efficacy against numerous human ailments including lupus nephritis, cancer, diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome, acne, and fibrosis.
A Randomized Controlled Trial reported in the Aug. 2009 issue of "The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine" conclude that curcumin was as safe and effective for treating knee osteoarthritis as ibuprofen. A 2016 Meta-Analysis of over 28 studies concluded that scientific evidence supported the efficacy of turmeric extract (about 1000 mg/day of curcumin) in the treatment of arthritis.
Richard Goldberg graduated with a BS from Florida State University and an MS/PhD from Clayton College(Holistic Nutrition). He was Food Service Manager San Francisco County Jail as well as at Food Service Manager Skyline College. Richard previously was the owner Garden of Life Natural Food Restaurant and has been a Nutritional Consultant for 35 year. Richard is currently working as a Nutritional Consultant at Felton Nutrition where he provides free nutritional consultations to members of our communities.
