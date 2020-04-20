We had so much fun at our Virtual Read to Achieve Assembly last Thursday, that we have decided to introduce our Virtual Math Warriors program, as well! Join us this Thursday, April 23 at 3:00PM PST on Facebook Live, as Santa Cruz Warriors In-Arena Host, Jon Root, leads us through a Virtual Math Warriors Assembly, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Jon will show his work to find the correct answers to two basketball related math problems, starting off with a question for the younger grades and working his way up to complete a question for the older grades. Math Warriors is a creative educational program that utilizes basketball to build excitement for math problems among students. Coupling hoops and numbers in the classroom provides students with a fresh and positive perspective on mathematics!
What: Virtual Math Warriors Assembly
Date: Thursday, April 23
Time: 3:00PM PST
