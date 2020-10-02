A vitamin is an organic substance essential in small quantities for normal metabolism. It is found naturally in various foods, but it can also be produced artificially. A lack of vitamins can produce certain diseases.
Vitamin D is the only nutrient the human body makes itself. Ultraviolet rays from sun exposure interact with a chemical in the skin to form an inactive version of vitamin D, which is then converted in the liver and kidneys into an active version useful to our bodies.
Because people have been warned to wear sunscreen and to limit sun exposure, we might not be able to manufacture enough of this vitamin on our own and may need to look for other sources.
Vitamin D can be found in a limited number of foods, including fatty fish, liver, and egg yolks. Commercial milk products, breakfast cereals and juices are often fortified with low levels of vitamin D. People don’t usually eat enough of these foods to consistently cover their daily vitamin D requirements.
The primary benefits of vitamin D for our bodies are these:
• Bone health: Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus, which are two minerals needed for strong bones. People taking vitamin D have a lower risk of bone fractures and also have been found to have a lower chance of falling.
• Brain function: People with higher blood levels of vitamin D have higher cognitive performance, including memory and thinking skills.
Low levels of vitamin D, by contrast, have been associated with some increased risks: cancer of the colon, breast and prostate, arthritis, diabetes, and infections such as tuberculosis.
The recommended daily allowance (RDA) is 400 IU for children up to one year, 600 IU for those 1-70 years of age and pregnant or breastfeeding women, and 800 IU for those over 71 years of age. Most common multivitamins contain 400 IU. These recommended levels should help to strengthen bones and muscles and hopefully prevent a variety of diseases, such as those mentioned above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.