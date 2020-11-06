With Veterans Day approaching, I always become somewhat nostalgic. This was an extremely important day for my family, as we had five young men and one woman serving in the military as well as my father. Even though he was a Canadian, if he served four years, honorably, he could become naturalized as a U.S. citizen upon his discharge, which he did.
Several years ago I read a story about Dewey Alley, a 16-year-old high school kid fresh off a tobacco farm in North Carolina near the end of World War II who took on a much-needed job as a bicycle messenger for Western Union, where he pedaled across the city with a crisp green uniform and a bag full of telegrams.
What Dewey did not know was his bag full of telegrams carried one kind of news. “Your Son was killed in Japan...” “Your Husband was killed in Germany...” All of the messages Dewey carried that year began with “We regret to inform you…”
Whenever Dewey would appear on a doorstep, mothers would begin screaming. Wives would go into hysterics whenever they would see him coming up their driveways, his telltale brimmed hat, green leggings and bicycle were an immediate giveaway.
Today, in his early 90s, Dewey is haunted by those memories of war. As a child too young to serve, those scars run deep within his soul as he celebrates each Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The latter is often confused with the former, which is celebrated on the last Monday in May as a tribute to those Americans who have died while serving in the military.
The Freedom Wall, the World War II national monument in Washington D.C., reads, “Here we mark the price of freedom.” There is a plaque alongside which contains 4,048 gold stars, each representing 100 Americans, for a total of 405,399, men and women who died or remain missing from WWII.
President Roosevelt in June of 1944 offered the following prayer… “Let our Hearts be Stout” the evening prior to our invasion of France to establish five beachheads on the coast of Normandy, France.
The last paragraph of this historic prayer is so appropo to our country today. It reads… “With Thy blessing, we shall prevail over the unholy forces of our enemy. Help us to conquer the apostles of greed and racial arrogance. Lead us to the saving of our country, and with our sister nations into a world unity that will spell a sure peace—a peace invulnerable to the scheming of unworthy men. And a peace that will let all of men live in freedom, reaping the just rewards of their honest toil. Amen.”
This year on the 11th day at the 11th month and the 11th hour, I shall stand quietly at 3pm head bowed and will repeat Roosevelt’s prayer. What better way to honor the souls of all who gave their best to serve our country.
Colly Gruczelak, a Ben Lomond resident
