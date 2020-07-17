Mom life is a lot. Nurse mom life during a pandemic is a lot. Nurse mom life during a pandemic while growing a business is a lot. Even for me, sometimes it all becomes too much. If you’re feeling overwhelmed with how much life has changed, you’re not alone. In fact, I’d say we’re all in great company!
I recently shared how I was feeling within my Simple Shifts in Motherhood group. I wear my heart on my sleeve and will never be anything other than real. When I start to feel as though I’m sinking, I rely on a three-step sanity formula. I shared it with them and I want to share it with you as well.
Here’s exactly what you can do so as not to spontaneously combust:
1) Shrink your bandwidth: what is absolutely essential and what can be paused or put aside in the short-term? This is no time to set the bar high. Let the laundry pile up. Let the dishes sit in the sink. Support a local restaurant and order take-out rather than cooking. Or my personal favorite, breakfast for dinner or FFY night (fend for yourself!). It’s more important for you to take five minutes to breathe and regroup rather than attempt to preserve pre-Covid standards.
2) Set firm boundaries: once you decide what is crucial and what is not, don’t give in. Get really good and comfortable with saying “no”, to yourself as well as those around you. I know that this is a hard one for many moms and that even when boundaries are set, sometimes it’s easier to just give in. It’s a muscle and takes practice just like anything else in life. Each time you say “no”, it’s saying yes to something else. The reverse is true as well. Each time you say “yes”, it’s saying no to something as well (usually yourself and your needs as a mom or working mom).
3) Outsource: who or what can you enlist to help out? Communicate and ask for what you need. Can your big kid do his laundry (yes, you may have to ask five times)? Can an older sibling watch a younger sibling while you sit outside for 10 minutes? If you’re working, I highly encourage you to strategically use your PTO for a mental health day. Even half a day or an hour will make a difference when done regularly. Get creative with outsourcing!
On a scale of 0 - 5 (with zero being complete zen and five meaning you’re two minutes away from a nervous breakdown), what is your level of overwhelm right now? When you have that number, email it to me and let me know what you’re struggling with most. I truly want to hear from you and know that I can help.
I’d also like to personally invite you to my live upcoming webinar: The 3 Ways to Reverse Feeling “Defeated and Depleted” in Motherhood on July 22nd at 8:30pm. Register here (http://laurieann.click/live-training) and consider it an evening of self care!
Laurie Ann, RN is a leader in transformation, an advocate for guilt-free self-nurturance in motherhood, and Founder of The Fulfilled Mama Method. Learn more, join the Simple Shifts community, or schedule a free Discovery Call at www.laurieann-rn.com and email her directly at laurie@laurieannrn.com.
