Where the yum is!

There is a lot that is going wrong.
The news is brimming with negativity. The upswing of Covd-19 cases across our country is alarming, the election aftermath and now Santa Cruz County announced on Nov. 16 its move to the state’s purple tier.
But there is a lot that is going right.
Thank goodness for the local news. Getting to know our community, its people and its businesses is what our local paper does. We learn about how creative our youth can be, how individuals and companies make a difference in our community through ingenuity and their generous, giving hearts.
What seems like eons ago, the Scotts Valley City Council had invited six business panelists to talk about how they were addressing their business challenges due to the Covid-19 shutdown with Joanne ‘Jo’ Guzman as one of the panelists.
I recalled Joanne, the co-owner of Bruno’s Bar and Grill with her husband, and Chief, Rogelio, ‘Ro,’ spoke. They recently purchased the place—previously called Bruno’s BBQ. Talk about timing.
During the shutdown, they downsized and moved tables from inside to outside to meet the County guidelines to stay open. Today, they operate with nine employees from a staff of 49.
I spoke with Joanne in mid-November after learning they were feeding the fire victims who had lost their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fires. Their humanity struck me.
Four months later
In April, the panel spoke, and four months later, the fires and the evacuation in our Valleys happened. I was lucky, and so were they. But, like so many of us who tirelessly expressed our profound gratitude to our firefighters, first responders, police and other local business owners and individuals, they took their appreciation one step further.
I learned how Bruno’s Bar & Grill feeds 100 fire victims every month. Any fire victim who shows their FEMA fire-disaster information card qualifies. Joanne shared that every other week, two-weeks each month, they feed the families. When my husband and I went to dine there last Saturday, Jo and later Ro said “We wish we could feed more.”
I began to question my own giving.
'Corona-cation'
Joanne and Ro were not seeking recognition for their business, but I told them I would boast for them. I learned how creative they have been since the shutdown. With the recent uptick of Covid-19 cases, they must continue to tap into their inner resources.
Prior to having dinner outside, underneath their Bali destination, I had the tour of all the other fun locations and food options you can experience there. I traveled through the decorated areas of Hawaii, Las Vegas, Mexico, an Irish Pub and walked the Stars of Fame in Hollywood, a unique way to honor local patrons. They call these various areas ‘Corona-cations.’
During our meal outside in Bali, we saw lots of people picking up their food to go. We were greeted warmly by staff, and Ro even came out to say ‘hi.’ We left a good tip because I could not help but think, “How can I do more, give more to a community that gives so much back?”
Joanne and Ro both shared how the evacuation had changed them.
Where the yum is!
They both expressed their desire to do more and serve more. They love the food business and how it brings families together. You can sit outdoors, order to-go or take advantage of their home delivery service. The menu is creative, diverse like the destinations they created. Their slogan, ‘Where the Yum Is.’
Here is how you can reach them:
Online: BrunosBarandGrill.com
Over the phone: 831-438-2227
Janet Janssen is a business coach and goal achievement strategist. She offers webinars on ‘How to Power Up Your Online Presentations.’ Join her, Jan. 14 at Cabrillo College Extension: bit.ly/2UWujKL.
