One of the most investigated amino acids is tyrosine, an essential component for the production of several important brain chemicals called neurotransmitters, including epinephrine, norepinephrine and dopamine.
The critical role this amino acid plays in the production of neurotransmitters means that it can have a measurable impact on mood and symptoms of depression. By stimulating the production and release of dopamine—one of the “feel-good” hormones, it can help to reduce the feelings of depression.
Neurotransmitters help nerve cells communicate and influence mood. Deficient levels of these neurotransmitters contribute to difficulty initiating or completing tasks, depression, poor concentration, low energy and lack of motivation, and addictive behaviors such as alcohol, drug use, cigarettes, gambling and overeating. One double-blind research study concluded that tyrosine therapy reduced the withdrawal symptoms from alcohol and tobacco addiction.
The ability of tyrosine to alleviate the effects of stress is the subject of several publications in respectable journals over the past decade. Tyrosine is considered an adaptogen by relieving physical symptoms of stress, such as high blood pressure, anxiety, and mood swings.
Some studies were conducted by the U.S. military to identify agents that would help military personnel cope with combat stress. One of those studies has concluded that tyrosine can protect against some forms of environmental stress. Subjects were given tyrosine and then exposed for 4 1/2 hours to cold and hypoxia in this double-blind, placebo-controlled crossover study. Tyrosine was reported to significantly decrease adverse symptoms, including mood, mental fatigue and performance impairment.
Tyrosine was found to improve cognitive flexibility, the ability to switch between tasks or thoughts. The quicker a person can switch tasks, the greater their cognitive flexibility.
Tyrosine has been studied as a potential therapeutic agent for attention deficit disorder (ADD) based on evidence suggesting the central nervous system malfunctioning in individuals with ADD. In two studies significant symptomatic improvement in ADD symptoms was reported by researchers. Research has found that having sufficient levels of this amino acid in the brain can help to focus and concentrate, which can control some of the worst symptoms of ADD. It is also a key part of the production of dopamine and epinephrine, two hormones that are often out of line with people suffering from ADD.
Narcolepsy, a disorder characterized by the sudden urge to sleep, is believed to be due to dopamine abnormalities. Since the precursor of dopamine is L-tyrosine, the administration of this amino acid may prove beneficial in the treatment of narcolepsy. Subjects with this condition reported improvement and rated themselves less drowsy, less tired, and more alert when on tyrosine.
Your thyroid gland requires tyrosine to produce the hormone thyroxine, which helps regulate your metabolism which can affect weight loss and appetite.
A study published in a 2014 medical journal found that tyrosine had a positive effect on reaction speed which can have benefits for road safety. Researchers at Leiden University and the University of Amsterdam have carried out the first-ever study to test whether the intake of tyrosine enhances our ability to stop an activity at lightning speed. The findings seem to indicate that this is the case.
By balancing hormone levels over time, it is possible to sustain a habitually positive state of mind. With the improved energy and bright mood that taking L-Tyrosine for depression delivers, users reported improved quality of life. Phobias and social anxiety are reduced, making school, work, and social life easier to enjoy, with better motivation, ambition and an excellent attitude overall.
Foods high in dietary tyrosine include spirulina, peanuts cheese, soybeans, avocado, banana, fish, chicken, nuts, eggs, pumpkin seeds, dairy, beans, sesame seeds and whole grain.
Richard Goldberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and a Masters/Ph.D. from Clayton College (Holistic Nutrition). He was Food Service Manager San Francisco County Jail as well as at Food Service Manager Skyline College. Richard previously was the owner of Garden of Life Natural Food Restaurant and has been a Nutritional Consultant for 35 years. Richard is currently working as a Nutritional Consultant at Felton Nutrition where he provides free nutritional consultations to members of our communities. His views are his own and not necessarily those of the Press Banner.
