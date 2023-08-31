There is no fee for senior lunches, however a voluntary contribution of $3.00 per meal is suggested.
Guests under 60 are also welcome, but they must pay $6.00. Reservations are required at least one day in advance.
In Patterson, senior lunches are available Monday-Friday at the Hammon Senior Center (209) 480-6371.
In Grayson, meals are available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the United Community Center (209) 480-5709. Here’s what’s being served for the week:
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Tilapia tacos with corn tacos, tapatio sauce, citrus cabbage slaw, tomato cucumber salad, pineapple chunks
Friday, Sept. 1
- Sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun, romaine salad with Italian dressing, coleslaw with peppers, apricot halves
Monday, Sept. 4
- Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Seafood salad, romaine salad with Italian dressing, carrot raisin salad, mandarin oranges, whole wheat bread
Wednesday, Sept 6
- Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, pears
