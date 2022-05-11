Millennium’s sophomore Melia Ritchie was in an All-Star mood on this overcast Tuesday afternoon in Tracy as the shortstop blasted in three home runs – including a grand slam – to fuel the Falcons varsity softball team’s 16-2 rout of the Elliot Christian Eagles.
Ritchie was rampant every time she set foot at-bat. It was as though she had the visiting pitcher mesmerized. Every hit was ever so clean. Statistically, every time Ritchie connected with an Eagles pitch, the ball was gone.
“She was our biggest star of the day,” head coach Christopher Moore told the Tracy Press after the game. “This was a special and emotional day for her as she had her grandmother there in attendance and I have a feeling she was playing for her today and did not disappoint.”
After conceding one run at the top of the first inning, the Falcons responded promptly when it was their turn to bat. Sophomore Jocelyn Hernandez stole home before Ritchie stepped up and hit her first homer of the day – an arrow into centerfield for a solo run.
That was very much the catalyst for Moore’s team. On Ritchie’s call, they upped the tempo and began to shift gears rapidly. Before anyone knew, the first inning ended with the Falcons ahead 5-1.
“Our hitting hasn’t been very consistent throughout the whole lineup and today I was very impressed,” Moore said of his team’s success on offense. “The opposing head coach came to me between innings and told me we have the best hitting team in the league and that was a great compliment. It couldn’t come at a better time really, heading into a tie breaker and the playoffs.”
The next action took place at the bottom of the third inning and that’s when Ritchie created the ultimate highlight. With the score at 6-1 after a Falcon run at the bottom of the second, Ritchie cannoned an Eagles pitch into centerfield – with bases loaded – to send her team soaring out of reach. The Falcons dugout erupted and the crowd was in a frenzy. Grand slam.
The homer brought home Hernandez, sophomore Adrienne Delucchi and senior Crystal Conner to put Millennium up 10-1 and all but ice the contest. The visitors were evidently overmatched, particularly on defense, and the Falcons took full advantage. And even with their foot off the gas, the hosts continued to do damage. The Falcons scored nine runs in the inning.
Ritchie hit her third homer of the game at the bottom of the fourth. It was another solo shot that sent two Eagles outfielders crashing into each other in pursuit of the ball, ultimately allowing Ritchie to complete the play with the ball live. That would be the Falcons last run of the game, but it was the visitors who had the last word.
With the mercy rule looming inevitably over the visitor’s heads, Elliot Christian junior Jocelyn Palos hit a sweet solo home run into center field as a consolation for the down-and-out Eagles.
Before Palos’ hit, sophomore Alicia Robinson was having a near flawless game on the mound for the hosts. Robinson pitched all game allowing four hits, two runs – one earned – and striking out three batters.
The Falcons have one regular season game remaining, a crucial playoff seeding tie breaker against Big Valley on the road. A win would get Moore’s team the Central California Athletic Alliance No. 2 seed and he has the utmost confidence in his team to get the job done.
“I told the team we needed to end this season strong and take that into the post-season,” Moore said. “They all answered with their defense and more importantly with our bats. Now, if we can bring this team that dominated today into the playoffs, we will not be beat.”
Kimball sets up playoff seeding clash with Manteca
It only took the Kimball varsity softball team five innings to put away the Sierra Timberwolves 16-5 on the road Tuesday, clinch a playoff spot and set up a Valley Oak League seeding clash against Manteca later this week.
Both the Jags and Manteca currently sit on 6-5 VOL records, ranking them at three and four respectively. With four teams qualifying for the post-season from the league, the Jaguars will need a home win to secure the higher seed.
The visiting Jaguars wasted no time in their pursuit of the Timberwolves. The Jags came out guns blazing and were up 11-1 after the first two innings on Tuesday. Head coach Justin Bigler’s team would not let their hosts get even remotely close.
Nine different Jaguars went on to score runs in the game as Kimball scored 16 runs on 16 hits. Freshman Kaeliana DePerio had a prolific day at-bat going four for five with two RBIs and two runs. Junior Sophia Coronado had three hits, three runs batted in and two runs.
Senior Makenzie Sorensen chipped in with three runs and an RBI on a lone hit. Sophomore Paloma Sanchez had one run, three hits and two RBIs.
On the mound, the Jags kept it cool while rotating two pitchers over five innings. Freshman Alexa Contreras pitched for two, allowing one hit, one earned run and striking out one batter. Sophomore Cassandra Duke stepped in for three innings allowing two hits, four runs – three earned – two walks and striking out five batters.
