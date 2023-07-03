The Stanislaus County Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing, but it can be hard to find high-quality stories amid the wide array of options. Here are a few of my favorites. Children’s Picture Books Truck Full of Ducks is just one of the many books by Ross Burach that are available. through the library. Its description reads, “Bernie is on the road to make a duck delivery when one of the ducks EATS the directions. Oh no! How will he find his customer? Join the flock on this wacky call-and-response ride to find out just WHO ordered a truck full of ducks—and why!” Burach’s quirky animal stories, such as I Am Not a Chair! The Very Impatient Caterpillar, and There’s a Giraffe In My Soup are favorites of many kids. For a classic author, try out the books of Steven Kellogg. One of his most popular, Paul Bunyan, a Tall Tale, retells the well-known legend with humor that any young readers will be giggling over. Kellogg’s distinct artistic style and his catalog of over 90 books make his works a perfect choice for any storytime. Mo Williams is a more recent breakout children’s author. His most highly acclaimed work is Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! centering on a pigeon bus driver who represents a toddler’s temper tantrums. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale and the Elephant and Piggie series are also loved by many children. Middle-Grade For 8- to 12-year-old readers, one beloved modern classic is Trenton Lee Stuart’s The Mysterious Benedict Society series. It has claimed new fans thanks to the 2-season Disney+ series but with future seasons canceled the only way to enjoy the end of the story is to read the books. Stuart’s prose carries an old-timey sophistication while being easily approachable for young readers. The first book follows four children as they go undercover on a secret mission to a strange school that tests their physical and mental capacities to the limit. For fans of fantasy adventures, The Wingfeather Saga is an ideal choice. Drawing comparisons to the scope of The Lord of the Rings and the wit of The Princess Bride, it’s the four-book story of a family on a quest to save the world. Eccentric and odd on its face, it carries deep themes of identity and selflessness that are sure to spark many discussions. As the book’s description states, “Full of characters rich in heart, smarts, and courage, [The Wingfeather Saga] presents a world of wonder and a tale children of all ages will cherish, families can read aloud, and readers’ groups are sure to discuss for its layers of meaning about life’s true treasure and tangle of the beautiful and horrible, temporal and eternal, and good and bad.” To learn more about the library’s Summer Reading Program, visit https://stanislauslibrary.beanstack.com/reader365. Timothy Benefield, Jr. is a reporter with the Patterson Irrigator as well as a connoisseur of good books.
