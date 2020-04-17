Ty Kelly rejoined Israel’s national baseball team in September 2019 right before the team played in the two tournaments that would get Team Israel into the Tokyo Olympics.
Israel placed fourth in the European Baseball Championship in Bonn and Solingen, Germany, Sept. 7-13, which got the team into the World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe/Africa Olympic qualifying tournament, held Sept. 18-22 in Parma, Italy.
Both Israel and the Netherlands went 4-1 in that tournament, but Israel had the advantage in the selection of the tournament champion because of an 8-1 win over the Netherlands on Sept. 19. Israel also defeated the teams from Spain and Italy, but lost to Czech Republic, which ended up as the third-place team after taking two losses. Israel clinched the tournament title and a place in the Olympics with an 11-1 win over South Africa on Sept. 22.
Israel is one of four teams that have qualified so far to compete in Tokyo next year. Baseball has been absent from the past two summer Olympic events, and will return as a six-team tournament July 23 through Aug. 8, 2021. Japan, Mexico and South Korea have also qualified, and two more teams will be added.
Eight teams from North, Central and South America and the Caribbean will compete in their qualifying event in Arizona, which had been scheduled for March but was postponed because of COVID-19. A final qualifying event in Taiwan, among runners-up and other top teams from the previous qualifiers, is also on hold because of the pandemic.
Team keeps winning on road to Olympics
Press staff report
