The FINAL weekend of the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Summer of Fun Arena Series Presented by Coors Light is fast approaching! We’ve had phenomenal days filled with destruction derbies, drag racing, tractor pulls, delicious fair food, and pop-up shopping. The Summer of Fun’s LAST act is up next: the Malicious Monster Truck Tour Presented by the Modesto Nuts on July 23 and 24! Tickets are available online at www.stancofair.com or at the Fair Box Office from Tues-Fri at 10am to 4pm.
The 2021 Summer of Fun started off with a bang and return of tradition with Tractor Pulls, the Pop-Up Palooza, and tasty Kids Dental Fair Food Bites Concessions. Several nights of rip-roaring entertainment made the Summer of Fun a throwback to the best of years past. Our famous Destruction Derby brought in visitors from all across the Central Valley as they flocked to see Mayhem and Annihilation on July 16 and 17! Both evenings were energetic, fun-filled competitions highlighting daring new drivers and beloved local favorites. The Derby could not have been a reality without the help of the Turlock Lions, who donated $15,000 in support of the Fairgrounds to ensure a successful 2021 Summer of Fun.
All shows ended on high notes leading into the third and final weekend… the Malicious Monster Truck Tour Presented by the Modesto Nuts on July 23 and 24! DO NOT MISS the LAST weekend of action-packed amusement for the whole family. The doors will open at 5:30pm for 7pm showings. The first night of motorized spectacle will feature Power House, Rock Star, California Kid, Spitfire, and Identify Theft. High-flying Monster Truck performances will continue through Night 2, and Monster Truck Rides will be available before AND after the main events to those with tickets to the show! The incredible Megasaurus will also perform at intermission on both nights.
You can earn a FREE ticket by bringing one new unwrapped toy to the Fair in support of the Christmas in July Toy Drive. The first 250 people to bring a toy on that night’s events are eligible. All toys raised for the drive will support the Salvation Army and Turlock Together’s Christmas Food and Toy Distribution.
The Stanislaus County Fair couldn’t be more amped up about the 2021 Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Summer of Fun Arena Series Presented by Coors Light. "It's been a fun 2 weeks and everyone is really enjoying getting back to normal. We're looking forward to another fun weekend and starting the process of creating next year's fair." said Matt Cranford, Chief Executive Officer for the Stanislaus County Fair.
Call the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds at (209) 668-1333. Free parking is available for all patrons in the North Parking Lot off of Fulkerth Rd. and North Broadway. To receive future Fair announcements, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/stancofair and Twitter and Instagram: @stancofair. #StancoFair
The mission of the Stanislaus County Fair is to provide a family and community-oriented experience promoting agriculture, entertainment, and technology. For more information about the Stanislaus County Fair and the Summer of Fun, please visit our website at www.stancofair.com.
