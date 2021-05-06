11-17 years, 1st place
Fall Flowers
If you look care’flly, you will see
The sad, sad branches of an almost bare tree.
But it yields the flowers that no one at all
Seems to think can bloom at fall.
They never stay, just fall instead,
Fiery yellow, bright orange, copper red.
Heads of fire, stems of brown,
Watch the flowers as they fall down.
Slow like a flock of graceful birds,
Like a hundredfold of poetic words.
They never stay, just fall instead,
Fiery yellow, bright orange, copper red.
As coldness comes and fall does end,
We sip hot cocoa to winter spend.
And the fall flowers, for all we know,
Will be clothed in the winter snow.
They never stay, just fall instead,
Fiery yellow, bright orange, copper red.
Yet when spring comes, the flowers return
But in shades of jade and emerald turn.
And between their shade, the real flowers grow
Far brighter than the ones that sleep in the snow.
They never stay, just fall instead,
Fiery yellow, bright orange, copper red.
The fall flowers then become forgotten, however,
For no one seems to care about them in this weather.
But fall will come back, spring’s offspring slowly disappear,
And the million shades of golden and auburn reappear.
They never stay, just fall instead,
Fiery yellow, bright orange, copper red.
Isabella Raianne Llantero Fontecha, age 13
