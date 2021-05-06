Adult, first place
My Little Hometown
We would ride on our bikes well into the dark
And play on the train engine they left in the park
We made friends on paper routes and walking on railroad tracks
And our parents knew each other from many years back
While swimming at the river we could swing from a tree
And somewhere in the water learn about the birds and bees
And Friday night football was a must see
A rite of passage for the champions soon to be
Then came college or marriage, the only options we could see
And a short time later many would choose to leave
The popular girls put their hopes with the farmer boys
The rest, factory workers and credit cards for their toys
The bowling alley and softball field were the only games in town
And back at Tommy's bar dreams came tumbling down
We never had much of anything but always had a blast
Not knowing the good ole days would go by so fast
The friendships we made such a long time ago
Turned out to be the best that we would know
And of all the many places that I chose to roam
I always made it back to that place called home
So when it comes time for that eternal rest
Remember a simple man that did his best
And have my old friends carry me to the ground
In this place that I love, my little hometown
John Thomas Serpa
