Adult, first place

My Little Hometown

We would ride on our bikes well into the dark

And play on the train engine they left in the park

We made friends on paper routes and walking on railroad tracks

And our parents knew each other from many years back

While swimming at the river we could swing from a tree

And somewhere in the water learn about the birds and bees

And Friday night football was a must see

A rite of passage for the champions soon to be

Then came college or marriage, the only options we could see

And a short time later many would choose to leave

The popular girls put their hopes with the farmer boys

The rest, factory workers and credit cards for their toys

The bowling alley and softball field were the only games in town

And back at Tommy's bar dreams came tumbling down

We never had much of anything but always had a blast

Not knowing the good ole days would go by so fast

The friendships we made such a long time ago

Turned out to be the best that we would know

And of all the many places that I chose to roam

I always made it back to that place called home

So when it comes time for that eternal rest

Remember a simple man that did his best

And have my old friends carry me to the ground

In this place that I love, my little hometown

John Thomas Serpa

