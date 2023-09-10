That name can be best described as Tracy’s largest rural residential development, one that changed the face of our town, starting 100 years ago.
I’m talking about the area from Eaton Avenue north to Whittier Avenue between Holly Drive on the east and what is now Tracy Boulevard on the west.
Those were the boundaries of an unincorporated area that was Tracy’s largest area of residential growth between 1923 and 1944.
It all started in 1923 — 100 years ago this month — when a Stockton real estate developer by the name of C.C. House had the grand opening of what he called Parker Acres.
House had earlier developed the La Bonita Park subdivision on West 12th and Highland Avenue. He purchased land north of that development from the Parker Estate and divided land into 50 one-acre parcels. By the time he had the grand opening on Sept. 1, 1923, he had already sold six parcels and had 44 left.
So what were buyers of the parcels going to do with an acre of ground north of what a century ago was Tracy’s northern City limits? Here’s what House, in his advertisement in the Tracy Press, predicted as the reason why many people would buy property in Parker Acres: “To the family who enjoys their own chickens, cow, fruit and garden, this is your opportunity.”
Yes, the property was on the edge of Tracy, but it sure sounded like a rural lifestyle. It was both.
I grew up in Parker Acres, in one of several homes contractor Jere Strizek built in 1938 on Wall Street between Beverly Place and Carlton Way.
I could look over our back fence and see the rural lifestyle in action in the 200-foot-deep back yard of Earl Beaupre, an elderly Southern Pacific engineer. Often I saw Mr. Beaupre working in his garden with plenty of sweet corn, tomato plants and fruit trees. His ducks would be climbing a wooden ramp to jump into a circular steel tub filled with water.
At first, getting to Parker Acres from Tracy’s business district was a problem. The West Side Irrigation District’s new canal (which now is covered and still runs through Lincoln Park) was in the way.
But C.C. House announced the problem had been solved: “Arrangements are being made for the building of a siphon which will permit the cross over of the WSID canal and will serve as a short cut to the property from town.”
Once in Parker Acres, the residents traveled in their autos over graded gravel roads, and there were only a few scattered sidewalks.
Over the years, some of the one-acre parcels were purchased by home-builders who constructed a handful of homes, or the parcels were divided among several owners, many of whom either built their own homes or had a contractor construct one for them.
There were no large developments with the same replicated designs for their homes. Even today, the variety of home styles is a footprint of Parker Acres.
The City of Tracy agreed to provide water to the homes of Parker Acres, but many homes had their own wells. Every home had a septic tank, though, since the city did not provide sewer services.
As home-building continued in Parker Acres, the gravel roads (with plenty of potholes), septic tanks and sparse sidewalks continued until 1944. That was a year an election was held to decide if residents of Parker Acres wanted to be annexed to the city. The vote on Dec.19, 1944, was 239 for annexation and 119 against. The annexation was supported by residents who wanted sewer service, paved streets and fire protection.
Tracy’s total population provided by the Census Department in 1946 was 7,499, an increase of 3,415 from the 1940 total of 4,034. The Parker Acres annexation, combined with the return of servicemen from World War II and the opening of the H.J. Heinz Co. factory, all contributed to nearly double Tracy’s population.
Parker Acres went as far north as the backyards of houses on Whittier Avenue, but after the war, the Sunset subdivision built tract homes on 20th through 23rd streets. And the Sunset shopping center was located on Grant Line Road.
In those years after WW II, a number of subdivisions, relatively small by today’s standards, were launched in Tracy, but Parker Acres was changed only by sewer lines, paved streets and more sidewalks.
Every now and then, I drive past our home on Wall Street. It looks very much the same. That also holds true for Parker Acres, which has retained much of its original character as it reaches its centennial year.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.