10th Street bakery was a bold move 75 years ago

“People thought we were crazy to move out of the downtown.”
Those were the words of Rudy Kalcsics, owner of the Old Mission Bakery, in August 1947 when he moved the bakery from Central Avenue to a new building on West 10th Street.
Rudy continued: “But it was the right decision since the business district followed us.”
It was 75 years ago that the Old Mission Bakery and Kiddies Toggery were the first retail businesses to locate in the new building at 48-50 W. 10th St. — on a street that until then had been mostly houses.
The building was constructed by Tornell Construction Co. for Les Von Dack, a retired jeweler who had owned the residential property for a number of years.
The Tracy Press described the building: “The new building has a modern style angle white and black style front with glass windows. The floor is covered with a soft covered tile effect. The new fixtures are designed for easy display of the merchandise. An air-conditioner is keeping the building cool.”
In addition to the Old Mission Bakery, the building was home to a new Tracy business, Kiddies Toggery, which specialized in children’s clothing and toys.
A few months earlier, the building on West 10th that now houses Frerichs Insurance and Tracy Hills offices became the Washington Market, which included the Johnson Brothers “Easy Pickin’” meat market, the first self-service meat market in Tracy.
But it was the Von Dack building with its distinctive retail style that really accelerated the development of West 10th as a business street.
It was the construction in 1951 of Ten-Bee Village farther west at 10th and B streets that continued the movement of businesses to West 10th. Ten-Bee Village, developed primarily by Stan and Barbara Yeomans, was known as “Tracy’s first shopping center.”
A year later, in 1952, the Hagstrom’s grocery store opened across the street at the northwest corner of 10th and B, and in 1954, Penney’s moved from 10th and Central to the southwest corner of the same intersection.
Ten-Bee Village continues to be the home of a variety of businesses, recently the Chapter 2 restaurant. The Hagstrom’s building was occupied in 1972 by Bank of America, a number of years after Woolworth’s completed development of 10th and B and buildings
Since Penney’s moved to the West Valley Mall in 1996, the building has been occupied only partly and often not at all.
In the meantime, buildings on the north side of the street were developed by jeweler (and one-time Tracy Mayor) Loren Jolley and merchants Milton and Betty Ann Alvarez, filling the store fronts where Bob Anderson’s Tracy Camera Shop and Simon and Archie Saltzmans’ The Hub clothing store were located. Nowadays, restaurants and taverns (The Commons, Delta Brews, Purgatory and Town & Country Cafe) and several retail stores, including Ken Cefalo’s Main Street Music and Harold Reich’s Pharmacy, are creating quite a busy business scene on the north side of the street, especially on weekend evenings.
It was on the south side of the street, however, where Les Von Dack’s building was completed 75 years ago, that first got the development of West 10th rolling as a busy business street.
The eastern part of the building, originally Kiddies’ Toggery, is now home to Tracy Awards and Creative Studio operated by Jenni Payton Moore. The western half, originally the home of Old Mission Bakery, is where Marcus and Amy Medina operate Hella Pie Pizza Co., which since 2020 has established itself as one of Tracy’s premier pizza purveyors.
I sat down with Marcus Wednesday afternoon in front of the pizza take-out firm’s entrance to talk about the pizza business and its location on West 10th.
He told me that he decided to get into the pizza business when he became tired of commuting every workday to the Bay Area to a job as a carpenter.
At first, he and his wife operated a mobile wood-fired pizza oven at farmers’ markets and special occasions, and then they jumped at the opportunity to take over the location that once housed Old Mission Bakery and has been home to a variety of bakeries over the years.
“The bakery half of the building was equipped with a number of pieces of bakery equipment that we could use for pizza, and that got us up and running in a relatively short time” he said. “It’s been a great location for us.”
Rudy Kalcsics thought the same thing three-quarters of a century ago.
