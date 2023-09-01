Hansen Road is closed to through traffic from Promontory Parkway to Von Sosten Road for the next 18 months as the county conducts a study of traffic in that area.
The long-term closure was announced this week as a new electric gate was installed on Hansen Road just south of the Interstate 205 overpass blocking through traffic but giving emergency vehicles access though the roadway.
Access will be limited to emergency and residential traffic during the closure. Commercial access to the Medline driveway will also be maintained during the closure.
The closure is part of traffic calming work the county began after complaints from residents in the Santos Ranch/Lammersville neighborhood about commercial truck traffic from the nearby Prologis International Park of Commerce traveling on Hansen Road and other neighborhood roads.
Residents in the area called for a hard closure of the road to reduce the amount of traffic passing by their homes.
In November, county supervisors voted to close a section of Hansen Road for 18 months and the county public works department will do a traffic study to see how the closure affects other streets in the area.
A paved truck turnaround to the west of the gate will allow commercial trucks to safely turnaround at the gate.
Anyone with questions about the closure from I-205 to Von Sosten Road can contact the county at (209) 468-3000 or traffic.engineering@sjgov.org.
The contact for the closure south of the I-205 overpass is (209) 831-6400 or DES@CityOfTracy.org.
