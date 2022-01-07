It is with great pleasure that I wish you all a Happy New Year full of happiness and success in your personal and professional lives. As we celebrated the New Year, we took a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoyed time with our families and friends. And while 2021 was difficult for us all, we must all continue to move forward with the thought that brighter days are ahead of us. I am honored to serve as your County Supervisor, and I would like to take this moment to share some of the accomplishments we had as a county.
Economics
Relative to the impacts of the Pandemic, I requested an economic study, which was completed and will assist in developing our Board Strategic Priorities in 2022.
During the Pandemic, the County has distributed millions in state and federal funding to assist families and businesses hardest hit. My office has assisted many constituents overcome communication gaps with the state and receive their unemployment benefits.
I supported, and the Board approved, funds for the Relief Across Downtown (RAD) Card, a county program that aims to help small businesses by putting more spending dollars in consumer wallets.
I voted to support County matching funds for the Delta College Student Career Internship Program, supporting 1,000 paid internships that will sustain workers financially while also preparing them for a diverse range of future careers.
The County broke ground on Airpark 599, located on County-owned land adjacent to Stockton Metropolitan Airport and it is anticipated to create up to 5,000 jobs.
Advocacy
Throughout a pandemic, normal everyday issues do not halt. I have written to U.S. Rep. Josh Harder requesting his support for funding of the Grant Line Road Realignment Project and the South County Fire Authority Regional Training Facility.
As the 2021-2022 chair of the Megaregion Working Group, I was honored to lead the development of the Megaregion Dozen -- a package of projects that guide and advance the transportation investment principles and strategies.
I wrote to request the Governor’s support and approval of SB 548, which makes needed changes to existing law regarding the Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority.
I have held several community meetings in effort to address increased commuter and truck traffic and, while there are project remedies in the works, our approving/oversight agencies must ensure projects include proper mitigating infrastructure to avoid negative impacts on our residents.
Law & Justice
It is no secret that crime has increased throughout California. In response, our 2021 budget added staff and related resources to both our Sheriff (26) and District Attorney (11) offices, approved the Sheriff’s Office to create a Special Services Division (14 positions) that will provide enforcement services over gang-related crimes, narcotics, agriculture crimes, and illegal encampments, and added multiple Deputy District Attorneys (7) to create a new Domestic Violence Response Team and a new Human Trafficking Response Team to address domestic violence, human trafficking, and gang violence.
Agriculture & Air Quality
Agriculture is our number one industry. Our most recent (2020) gross value of agricultural production was $3,031,279,000 a 15.79% increase over the previous year. I actively work to protect our family farms.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted rules that will end agricultural burning by 2025. I am proud to represent our county as a member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Air District Governing Board. The Valley Air District Governing Board accepted $178.2 million in new state funding directed to the San Joaquin Valley to launch an expanded grant program to assist farmers in phasing-out the open burning of woody waste through the use of new cleaner practices, including the chipping of material for incorporation into the soil and other cleaner alternatives.
The district accepted $8,400,000 in additional State revenue to fund the District’s Drive Clean in the San Joaquin Vehicle Replacement Program and expanded the eligibility criteria requirement to include 2006 and older vehicles.
Homelessness
Homelessness is not just a housing issue; that is only one component of the overall issue. People are experiencing homelessness for a variety of reasons including substance abuse problems and those who have serious mental health issues and lack available resources. When I learned that the County was short at least 40 clinicians, I insisted that we put an emphasis on filling these positions. We are actively recruiting for these positions and have cut the shortage in about half.
In 2021, four of our cities were forming plans for shelters. Supervisor Patti and I had been working to secure funding to assist these cities. On July 13 I presented a Board item requesting funding for city planned Emergency Low Barrier Homeless Shelters. The Board awarded $2.8 million to Lodi, $2 million to Manteca, and $3.6 million to Tracy. These funds will assist the cities with the establishment of these shelters, which will provide wraparound services such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, housing, and employment services, and much more.
In 2021’s budget, we funded the Sheriff’s new Special Services Division, which includes a Community Revitalization Unit. The Community Revitalization Unit staffs two Deputy Sheriffs whose primary role is to proactively identify areas affected by homeless encampments and address identified problems.
COVID & Transparency
During our Jan. 19 meeting, the Board approved my motion to approve the creation of an ad hoc National Incident Management System (NIMS)/Standardized Emergency Management System (SEMS) committee. Just one week later, the County re-established the Joint Information Center to effectively communicate with the media and the public.
On Feb. 23, I brought forward a Resolution in Support of the Let Them Play Movement, subsequently adopted by the Board, asking the state to allow youth sports to resume. On Aug. 10, the Board of Supervisors adopted a Resolution Advocating for the Return of Power on Mask Mandates to the Parents of School Aged Children and the School Districts of San Joaquin County, instead of the state. On Oct. 12, the Board of Supervisors adopted a Resolution Prohibiting the Use of Mandatory Vaccine Passports by any San Joaquin County Office, Board, Agent.
In 2021, the county submitted several California Public Records Act (CPRA) requests to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for records that would provide insight of CDPH's justifications for shutting down or restricting businesses and other activities. CDPH refused to produce all but a few pages. Thus, the County has sought Court intervention to obtain the records.
I have also been a staunch advocate of ensuring that everyone across our county has access to COVID testing, treatment, and the vaccine. We have partnered with elected and agency officials, school districts, businesses, local organizations, and community groups to make sure these resources are available for all who want them.
While ensuring access to vaccinations, my office has also reached out to hospitals executives to ensure they were accessing therapeutics available through the County Emergency Medical Services and making them an available option to patients.
Again, I am honored to serve as your County Supervisor. As we continue to progress forward, we will do so with determination and perseverance. Our strength resides in the spirit and determination of our residents, employees, and businesses. We will embrace new challenges and opportunities and strive forward to embrace the future for a better tomorrow. Happy New Year and God bless you and your family.
• Robert Rickman is the San Joaquin County Supervisor for District 5.
