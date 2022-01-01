Following is a sample of some of the non-COVID stories that the Tracy Press covered in 2021. This week’s edition covers the first half of the year, and the months of July to December will be covered in the Jan. 7 edition.
January
'Stop the steal' rally held in front of city hall
Just days before the U.S. Congress and Senate are set to count and certify electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election, people gathered in front of Tracy City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 2 to rally their support for President Donald Trump and to contest the current election results that list President-elect Joe Biden as the nation's next commander-in-chief. Mirroring similar rallies held across the country, the "Stop the Steal" rally — organized by longtime Tracyite Steve Wampler — was staged to support the re-election of Trump and bring awareness to what Trump supporters believe was a massive Democrat-led election fraud scheme.
Riot breaks out at U.S. Capitol
A protest against the certification of the U.S. presidential election results quickly turned violent Wednesday, Jan. 6, as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol during a joint session between Congress and the Senate in Washington D.C. The Capitol went into official lockdown once rioters reached the legislative chambers where certification was taking place. House Representatives and senators were escorted to a secure location until they could reconvene in chambers later that evening.
Rickman sworn in as Fifth District supervisor
Former Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman took his seat on the San Joaquin Board of Supervisors representing the 5th District as the board held their first meeting of the new year. Rickman replaces Bob Elliott who served two terms on the Board of Supervisors representing the Fifth District, which includes Tracy, Mountain House, half of Manteca, a portion of Lathrop and associated unincorporated areas.
Vargas named chair of cross-Altamont rail authority
Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas has become chair of the cross-Altamont rail authority that is planning to build the Valley Link light-rail system. Vargas, who was vice chair of the Tri-Valley—San Joaquin Valley Rail Authority since its inception in 2018, succeeds Scott Haggerty, the original chair who has ended his 26-year tenure as an Alameda County supervisor and has moved to a Tennessee retirement community. In addition to being elevated to chair the rail authority’s board, Vargas was named the 2021 vice-chair of the California League of Cities Transportation, Communications and Public Policy Committee.
Mountain House takes steps toward incorporation
Mountain House is on its way to incorporation as a new city. On Wednesday, Jan. 13 the Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors voted unanimously to make its application to the San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission, the government body that will set the boundaries for the new city and evaluate the plans for the transition from a county-governed district to a self-governing municipality.
City votes to raise Pan-African flag for the first time
The Pan-African Flag will fly in front of Tracy City Hall during the month of February in honor of Black History Month. On Tuesday, Jan. 16 the Tracy City Council agreed, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Eleassia Davis dissenting, to display the red, black and green banner, created by the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League in 1920. UNIA-ACL founder Marcus Garvey proposed the flag in response to racism in the U.S. and as a symbol of unity for African people around the world. It has since been incorporated into the designs of several flags of African nations.
Biden takes office
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the newest United States President and Vice President, respectively, on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in front of the White House in Washington D.C. Biden serves as the 46th president of the U.S. after unseating incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Harris serves as the first female vice president in the nation’s history, and is also the first Black and Asian-American to serve in a vice-presidential capacity.
State launches MyTurn
State officials explained the latest effort to prioritize people for the COVID-19 vaccines, making sure that people who have priority status for receiving the shots can get them, and those without priority status have an idea of when shots would be available to them. MyTurn.ca.gov provides an avenue that allows people to communicate with the state’s vaccine distribution networks. People can get more information on the MyTurn.ca.gov website.
February
Jass Sangha appointed as Fifth District representative for county planning commission
Former Tracy Planning Commissioner Jass Sangha’s next public role is one that she expects will be just right for her. The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors selected Sangha to be the Fifth District representative on the San Joaquin County Planning Commission. Her appointment to the commission follows former Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman’s election to the Fifth District Supervisor’s seat. Sangha takes the position long held by Stan Morri of Tracy.
Tracy Police Department updates its dispatch and reporting system
The Tracy Police Department will begin using a new incident reporting system that will change the way records and crime statistics are recorded and reported. On Feb. 15 the department will launch the Mark43 computer aided dispatch system. Diana Ruiz-DelRe, public information officer for the Tracy Police Department, said it’s a system designed to create more efficiency between the department’s dispatchers — who take calls from the public and also create a log of patrol officers’ activities — and the records department. The result will be increased detail and flexibility in the types of reports that the records department can generate, including a more accessible database of statistics on the types of calls police get from the public and the types of crimes police are called upon to investigate.
Indoor church services resume
Indoor church services had been closed after a March 19, 2020, executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom’s stay-at-home order did not include places of worship among the approved places to remain open. The United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to lift the ban on indoor services, saying it was discriminatory, as it applied more stringent standards on places of worship than retail stores and businesses. The court’s decision reinstated indoor services, allowing a cap on attendance at 25% of the building’s capacity and no more than 100 people under Purple Tier restrictions. The Supreme Court ruling let the ban on singing and chanting indoors remain in place.
Lammersville brings kids back to class
On Feb. 15, nearly half of Lammersville Unified School District’s 2,650 transitional kindergarten through fifth-grade students were set to return to their home campuses. In the next week, most of the district’s 2,100 sixth- through eighth-grade students return as well. For most of the school year they have been on distance learning, with some teachers running online classes from their home offices, others from their classrooms at the school.
Tracy man struck by vehicle behind in alley
A 49-year-old Tracy man was struck and killed by an automobile in an alley behind Sunset Liquors the afternoon of Feb. 22. A news release from the Tracy Police Department said officers were dispatched to the alley at 3:41 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Family members identified the man to the Tracy Press as Craig Singelton on Feb. 24. No suspects have been identified at this time.
March
Council moves forward on transit-oriented development downtown plan
Against accusations that it was trying to circumvent voters’ rejection of Measure Y, the Tracy City Council on Tuesday agreed to fund continued study of a new downtown plan. On a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Eleassia Davis dissenting, the council agreed to pay DeNovo Planning Group of El Dorado Hills nearly $500,000, which would come from state grants, to complete preparation of a downtown transit-oriented development specific plan. The council also voted 4-1 to proceed on a workforce and affordable housing policy. That effort could lead to another ballot measure which, like Measure Y, could create exemptions to the city’s growth management ordinance.
Sutter Health ordered to pay $575 million in class-action lawsuit
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on March 9 the preliminary approval of the settlement agreement from a class action lawsuit filed against Sutter Health in December 2019. The lawsuit alleged that Sutter Health – who serves over 3 million people in the state, including over 100,000 residents at its Tracy campus – was using anti-competitive practices, which resulted in higher healthcare costs in the Northern California region. The settlement requires Sutter to pay $575 million in damages, prohibits any further anti-competitive conduct and requires the healthcare corporation to adhere to a list of guidelines.
Stein High honored as “Model Continuation High School” by state
George and Evelyn Stein High School of Tracy Unified School District is among the 27 schools throughout California that were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2021. Stein High was recognized for having a strong academic support system for its students. Part of Stein’s program emphasizes the creation of unique plans that focus on students’ individual needs and goals. Each student at Stein is assigned an academic advisor that works with them for the entirety of their high school career and a teacher-advisor that helps students prepare for graduation and post-graduation.
Arriola recognized in ‘Top 40 Under 40’ by national LGBT Bar Association
Tracy Councilmember and San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Dan Arriola is among the top 40 lawyers under the age of 40 in the United States honored by the national LGBT Bar Association and is the only lawyer out of the eight recognized in California that is from the Central Valley. He is also one of only two prosecutors to be recognized. The National LGBT Bar Association consists of lawyers, judges and other legal professionals, law students, activists, and affiliated lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender legal organizations.
TUSD brings students back to campus
The wait is over for parents, students and teachers wishing to have kids back on school campuses in the Tracy Unified School District. TUSD announced during its Board of Trustees that the district would bring back students in grades 7th through 12th next March 29, just a week after bringing back its kindergarten through 6th grade students.
April
Boys & Girls Clubs reopen sites
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy will welcome back a small number of students back to the club sites starting April 12 after a year-long pandemic closure. Kelly Wilson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, said between 15 and 30 students will return to the seven school sites when school reopens after spring break.
Mass COVID-19 vaccination hub opens in Stockton
A mass vaccination hub opened at the Stockton Arena with plans to administer more than 5,000 doses a day to area residents as long as vaccine supplies last. The hub, at 248 Fremont St. in Stockton, is a consortium led by Kaiser Permanente, along with Adventist Health, Dignity Health, the California Medical Association, the California Primary Care Association, the City of Stockton and the Red Cross, who provided information on mass site planning. At a press event Corwin Harper, Kaiser Permanente Central Valley Senior Vice President and area manager, said the hub will serve Central Valley residents within a 50-mile radius of Stockton, and will help bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brian Stephens announces retirement as superintendent of TUSD
Tracy Unified School District got official word that Superintendent Brian Stephens plans to retire at the end of the next school year. The announcement came at the end of a closed session, with the report out of the session stating that Stephens would retire as of June 30, 2022. The school board did not take any action, and the matter was on the agenda for information only. The announcement gives the school district a year to find a replacement, be it someone from within the district, or should the board decide to do a wider search for its next superintendent.
Vaccine eligibility expands to all 16+
Every Californian 16-years-and-older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as 23 million doses have already been administered statewide. The extended eligibility went into effect statewide on April 15, while San Joaquin County had announced expanded vaccine eligibility for adults 18-and-older starting on April 19.
May
Prologis picks Tracy as Central Valley HQ
The International Park of Commerce on Tracy’s western edge will soon become the home base of Central Valley operations of Prologis, Inc., the Fortune 500 company that is developing the 1,800-acre business park. Prologis’s Central Valley offices will be located in a two-story office building now under construction at the business park. It is one of several new developments in the offing for the International Park of Commerce — often called the IPC — which until now has been strictly the location of warehouse and distribution facilities.
Rob Pecot selected as next superintendent of TUSD
Tracy Unified School District announced Rob Pecot as its next superintendent. Pecot currently serves as the district’s Associate Superintendent for Businesses Services and will be taking the helm as superintendent after current Superintendent Brian Stephens retires at the end of next school year.
Ages 12 and up now approved for Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Youth ages 12 to 15-years-old have gotten the green light to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After teasing it for the past couple weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally announced the new age requirements for the Pfizer vaccine on May 10. The Pfizer vaccine originally only had the Emergency Use Authorization for residents ages 16 and up when it was approved in December of last year. California Department of Public Health announced the next day that appointments for residents ages 12 to 15 would be made available on MyTurn.gov.
Fppc fines Vargas $200
The California Fair Political Practices Commission has concluded its investigation of Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas and has fined her $200 for failure to report a development company as a source of income on her statements of economic interest for 2015 and 2016. While the FPPC fined Vargas for two violations of the Political Reform Act of 1974, which requires government officials to report details of their personal incomes every year, it also noted that she did not have a conflict of interest, and the development company she worked for was not doing business with the city.
Millennium and Stein high schools hold in-person commencement ceremonies
Millennium High School and George and Evelyn Stein High School kick off the 2021 graduation season with the first in-person commencement ceremonies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millennium graduated 125 students in an outdoor ceremony on May 22. Stein High graduated 93 seniors in morning and noon ceremonies on May 26, split because of COVID-19 protocols.
High school graduation season comes to a close
Kimball, West and Tracy High Schools celebrated the classes of 2021 at their first in-person commencement ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic. TUSD graduated over 1200 seniors in 2021. Mountain House and Delta Charter High Schools closed out the graduation season the weekend of June 4. The Mustangs graduated about 350 students and Delta graduated over 100 students in 2021.
Safeway breaks ground for new retail center in Mountain House
Residents in Mountain House will soon be able to buy a loaf of bread and fill their tank of gas without leaving town as Safeway broke ground on a new supermarket and gas station Monday afternoon at the corner of Mountain House Parkway and Byron Road. The 55,000 square-foot supermarket and gas station will be part of the 83,000 square-foot “Market at Mountain House” retail shopping center set to begin construction in June. On May 24 dignitaries gathered at the lot for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the milestone of the first grocery store coming to town.
June
VTA shooting affects Mountain House and Tracy communities
Tracy and Mountain House communities mourned the lives of Paul Delacruz Megia of Mountain House and Timothy Michael Romo of Tracy, two victims of the VTA mass shooting that took place on May 26. Two candle light vigils were held at Mountain House and Tracy City Hall to honor all eight victims whose lives were lost in the shooting.
Police name suspect, victims in mobile home park shooting
Tracy police have named Allenray Calamba as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred June 3 at the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park during a domestic violence incident. In a news release issued Friday police said Calamba, 21, of Tracy, allegedly shot and killed Valeria Garcia Cruz, 21, of Tracy, and her brother Jesus Garcia Cruz, 24, of Tracy, and shot and injured an unnamed third person before turning the gun on himself. Calamba and Garcia Cruz were in a dating relationship and Valeria was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother Jesus died a short time later at an area hospital.
Tracy City Manager Jenny Haruyama gives notice to council
Tracy City Manager Jenny Haruyama gave notice to the Tracy City Council on hat she will leave her job of the past two years to pursue another opportunity out of state. Haruyama told the council that it is her next transition in her 25-year career in local government, including her previous role with the city of Tracy as administrative services director between 2012 to 2015. She then became the city manager for Scotts Valley near Santa Cruz before returning to Tracy to take the job of city manager in May 2019.
California officially reopens its economy on June 15
Tracy businesses spent over a year adhering to federal and state guidelines meant to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including wearing masks, being physically distant and having capacity limits for their patrons. Now that California reopened its economy on June 15, businesses have been able to operate at full capacity, with no social distancing restrictions and much looser mask mandates. Businesses and residents alike have been adjusting with little-to-no issues, thankful to see the town running back on pre-pandemic cylinders.
