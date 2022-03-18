Artists from across the region will have their work on display as the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts and the Tracy Art League present the 30th annual Expressions! Juried Art Exhibition opening next Friday, running through May 28 at the Grand.
The Expressions! show was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returns this year moving from its venue at the Tracy Community Center to the Grand Galleries.
Mike McLellan, Tracy Art League president, said he was pleased to see the show return.
“It’s really exciting to be able to see the art again, both the artists and the community missed it last year,” McLellan said. “It’s been really limited. The artists really took a hit during COVID. The number of shows is down, the number of entries were down, and now they were excited about us opening up.”
The juried exhibition will feature 123 works from 64 artists on display in the GWF Energy, Souza Family Foundation and South Galleries. Cash awards will be issued from the Tracy Art League and purchase awards will be issued from the city for inclusion in the city art collection.
Exhibition artwork will feature a variety of media including drawing, glass, mixed-media, painting, photography, and sculpture.
McLellan looked at some of the entries that were arriving at the Grand on Monday from both new and returning artists.
“It looks really good — we have some really talented people,” McLellan said. “I think it’s going to be great. The people are excited because we have artists coming from all over Northern and Central California.”
In a statement Cultural Arts Supervisor William Wilson welcomed the exhibition to the Grand saying, “The Tracy Art League is an important member of our creative community, collaborating with the Arts Education and Exhibitions Program for many years. In the past we have presented Juror Spotlight and Expressions! Selections exhibits to engage the community beyond the 2-week run of Expressions! at the Community Center. While the on-going pandemic has continued to cause some programming challenges, an opportunity to develop a new version of this special partnership emerged. Expressions! 2022 will be a 9-week feature in our 15th Anniversary Season, providing an excellent opportunity for Tracy and our regional audiences to enjoy, interact with, and support the arts.”
Stockton artist Deanna Hunt is the Expressions! 2022 juror. Hunt received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art from the University of the Pacific and a Masters in Fine Art from Portland State University. She has served as Head Art Teacher at the American Overseas School of Rome and taught at Portland State. She currently teaches art, yoga, and humanities as an adjunct Instructor at University of the Pacific.
Moving the show to the Grand Galleries from the Tracy Community Center meant less artwork would be selected than in past years.
“She took the pieces she thought were really qualified for the show, because if you appear in that show, you’re a winner,” McLellan said. “It’s a judged entry, you don’t just take everything. Just to get into the show, we made sure she knew we were limited, and she should only go with the stuff that she really felt was excellent.”
In past years more than 90,000 Tracy Unified School District students toured the art exhibition. Due to COVID-19 field trips are not allowed and students in first through 12th grades across the district will watch a 20-minute video tour of the exhibition from the Tracy Art League.
“We are really appreciative. The Tracy Art League and the Grand have been in collaborative relationships for a long time, ever since the Grand opened up,” McLellan said. “We meet there, we support their gallery we’re very involved. William (Wilson) is a real professional and he does a really good job with the show. It did mean moving into that gallery we did have a little bit less of our own autonomy. It’s been a fairly good and an easy transition.”
McLellan said they did have the Tracy Community Center reserved for next year if they decide to go back to hosting the show themselves there.
‘We’d like to go back there, only because it’s a bigger show and primarily because it’s easier to do tours for the kids, the space is large enough,” McLellan said.
An opening reception will be held for Expressions! from noon to 2 p.m. on March 26 with awards announced at 1 p.m. A Gallery Talk with featured artists will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on April 23. The exhibition, opening reception, and Gallery Talk are free and open to the public.
For more information about the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts visit atthegrand.org. For more information on the Tracy Art League visit https://www.tracyartleague.org/
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
