With beaming smiles and shopping carts full of toys and special gifts, 40 local middle school students enjoyed a night of holiday shopping at Target on Dec. 13 as part of the annual Santa’s Helpers of Tracy program.
Many of the students took over an hour to shop, walking the aisles with teachers and other program volunteers, putting careful thought into every item they placed in their shopping cart.
That extra care is no surprise for those who know these children best. All 40 students were nominated for the Santa's Helpers of Tracy program by their principals, counselors and teachers based on their outstanding character in and outside the classroom.
As part of the Santa's Helpers program, students can purchase a $20 gift for every family member living in their home, plus something special for themselves. Santa’s Helpers organizers report that over 200 gifts were purchased on shopping night.
"We often say that our Santa's Helpers students come from all walks of life, but the one thing that brings them all together is their exemplary character," said Megan Boyd-Filice, who oversees the program with her brother, Jacob Boyd and sister, Brianna Boyd.
The nomination for Santa's Helpers is based entirely on a student's character, Boyd-Filice added.
“These are all outstanding students who go above and beyond every day at school and at home," she said.
Her sister, Brianna agreed.
"Over the years, we've had students recognized for their kindness and giving spirits, the care they give to younger siblings or friends, responsibility at home and in the classroom, and their resilience and strength when faced with challenges or heartbreak," Brianna Boyd said. "When we are with these children on shopping night and we see the care and love they put into every gift for their family members, we know we're surrounded by some of the best young people in Tracy."
Santa’s Helpers of Tracy was created in 2004 by their mother, Donna Boyd, a longtime Tracy kindergarten teacher and community volunteer. She started the program by self-funding shopping experiences for two students. Through word-of-mouth and her connections in the community and school district, she was able to steadily grow the program, gaining volunteers and donations. By 2013, Santa’s Helpers was honoring 25 students a year from Tracy Unified’s middle and K-8 schools and Banta School.
Following her passing in 2014, Donna's adult children took over the program. With generous support from the community, they secured their own 501(c)(3) in 2015 and grew Santa’s Helpers to honor between 40 and 50 students a year. Their volunteer team has also grown to more than 50 people a year.
"Many of our volunteers have been with us for five years and more," Jacob Boyd said. "They come back year after year to shop with students or donate to the program. Our volunteers include many current and retired educators from Tracy Unified, Banta Unified, and San Joaquin County Office of Education. The support from all three districts really means the world to us."
The non-profit's governing board has also grown over the years to include Megan's husband, Anthony and Jacob's partner, Allie. Shopping night is truly a family affair for them and their father, Benn often comes to watch the students shop too.
“Our mom understood that the middle school years can be a pivotal point in a young person’s life,” Brianna Boyd said. “Her hope was that all the students selected would remember this experience and continue their good character into their teenage and adult years. All our students have amazing hearts and a bright future in front of them.”
Learn more about Santa’s Helpers of Tracy by visiting www.facebook.com/santashelpersoftracy. Donations are accepted year-round.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.