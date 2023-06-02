West High held its 28th Commencement on Saturday with nearly 480 graduates collecting their diplomas on the field at Steve Lopez Stadium.
Tracy Unified School District Board of Education President Steve Abercrombie was there to hand out diplomas, as was Trustee Jeremy Silcox, and dignitaries also included San Joaquin County Office of Education Superintendent Troy Brown, West High’s former principal.
The crowd also heard from student speakers including Angelica Gutierrez, ASB President Lily Banchero, Valedictorian Carlos Aguillo and Salutatorian Julian Jfouf.
They described how the Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of those that endured COVID-19 restrictions.
“As we all know, none of us here had a normal high school experience. Our very first year of it was cut short. The excitement and joy of the new possibilities of high school were struck down by the doom of the Pandemic,” Gutierrez said.
“Many of us felt alone and isolated due to the mandated ‘stay at home’ order. Coming back to school in person over a year later, many of us struggled to gain back that bond that a high school has. But despite the troubles, we made it.”
Jfouf told his classmates that as a result the Class of 2023 bonded through shared adversity.
“We came onto this journey expecting to have a typical high school experience, but this was most certainly not the case,” Jfouf said. “We had a year and a half of in-person learning and social interaction stripped away from our own hands. But we did not let this stop us. Instead, we continued to fight despite the struggles of the lonesome days in isolation and the various challenges posed by this obstacle that tried to take away from us. And here we are today, finally at the finish line, just about to make our final exit from high school.”
Aguillo added that it turned out to be a valuable lesson for the class.
“It’s okay to be nervous about the future; I know I am. We aren’t meant to have all the answers, and I think that’s what makes life so meaningful. We learn through mistakes, we celebrate victories, and we live in the moment,” he said.
“So whatever path you decide to head down, I’m sure you will do great. You’ve been through so much, especially with COVID, that I know you can overcome any challenge thrown at you. The many late nights spent studying for a test, the weekends sacrificed to finish a project, the fear when presenting in front of the class, and any drama.”
