The Mountain House Lady Mustangs traveled to Modesto to take on the Lady Patriots of Beyer High on a hot Monday afternoon.
After an emotional win over No. 2 Los Banos last week, the Mustangs seemed flat and the results showed. While the visitors won the overall team match 8-1, it was the first time in the last five years that the Mustangs lost an individual match to Beyer.
In addition, many of the matches were much closer than their first meeting in Mountain House. Superstar sophomore Anisha Pandey and senior captain Malvika Seth took care of business at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, winning 6-3, 6-2, and 6-2, 6-2 respectively.
Senior veteran Lizzie Su had a tougher time with her opponent at No. 3 singles today compared to their previous match -- winning 6-4, 6-3.
The closest singles match of the day was at No. 4 singles between sophomore Anya Palsson and Beyer’s Olivia Kaanon. Palsson fell behind 2-5 in the first set but dug deep to get the set into a tie breaker which she won 7-3. It was the second match in a row that Palsson had to come from behind and win a set in the tiebreaker.
The second set went back and forth with Palsson finally winning 7-5. Sophomore Akuokor Sai and freshman sensation Ananya Reddy both played well and won at No. 5 and No. 6 singles 6-0, 6-3, and 6-2, 6-3 respectively.
Doubles was much closer this time. Sophomore Akweley Sai and junior Akhila Maganti were cruising 6-3, 5-2 at No. 1 doubles when their wheels fell off, losing the next 4 games to fall behind 5-6. They played a solid game to get the set into a tiebreaker which they controlled and won 7-3.
Senior veteran Sumedha Kundurthi and junior newcomer Sehjal Nival won their match at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, junior Neha Bhaskarabhotla and Kavya Nigam struggled in the first set, losing a close tiebreaker 9-7.
They regained some of their form in the second set, winning 6-3. Due to darkness and the fact that the overall match was already decided, a 10-point tiebreaker was chosen to replace a full third set. It was a back-and-forth affair with the Mustangs finally taking the lead at 8-7, but three straight mistakes cost them the set and the match.
Mountain House 9, Pacheco 0
Marching on, the Mustangs ended the week by hosting the Pacheco Lady Panthers on Wednesday. Mountain House secured their 60th straight Western Athletic Conference victory under head coach Andy Su with a 9-0 sweep.
Palsson’s match was the one that took the headlines in this contest as the sophomore overcame a slow start to defeat her opponent 2-1 (5-7, 6-3, 6-2). The Mustangs won all of the other matches in straight sets.
Mountain House 8, Los Banos 1
The first place and undefeated Mountain House girls’ varsity tennis Team (9-0) traveled south on Oct. 12 to Los Banos to take on the second place Lady Tigers of Los Banos High (8-1) for Western Athletic Conference (WAC) supremacy.
While the Lady Mustangs won their earlier meeting this season, 6-3 at home, that was also the closest score in the short 4-year history of this rivalry. Mountain House has won all seven previous matches.
"In sports and in life, the better team does not always win,” head coach Andy Su said. “Upsets can and often do happen, so we put in some extra practice time yesterday to make sure it didn't."
Sophomore and new Mustangs No. 1 Anisha Pandey was no match for the Los Banos No. 1 and likely league Most Valuable Player, Kloe Cotta, losing 6-1, 6-0.
Another sophomore, Akuokor Sai, dominated her opponent at No. 5 singles, winning 6-1, 6-0. Freshman sensation Ananya Pandey also won easily 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles.
Senior veteran Lizzie Su had to survive four set points in the first set to escape at No. 3 singles with a 7-6, 6-3 win.
Junior star Akhila Maganti and sophomore Akweley Sai won the only 6-0, 6-0 match of the day and won the Mustangs’ fourth point. Senior captain Malvika Seth started slowly, falling behind 2-5 and losing the first set 4-6 before steadying herself and winning the next two sets 6-0, 6-0 to clinch the match.
The last three matches were all close and could have gone either way. In a seesaw-like game, sophomore Anya Palsson came from behind in the third set to force a tie breaker which she won 7-4 after winning the first set 7-5 and losing the second 2-6.
Senior veteran Jannat Baig and junior Neha Bhaskarabhotla won at No. 3 doubles, 6-2, 6-2. The last match of the day was between senior veteran Sumedha Kundurthi and sophomore Kavya Nigam.
Clearly not playing their best, the pair fell behind 1-4 in the first set before storming back and winning 6-4. In the second set, they fell behind again 3-5 and came back to tie the score at 5-5 but eventually lost 5-7 due to multiple errors.
Since the team match was decided, a 10-point tiebreaker was played in lieu of a full set and the Mustangs duo regrouped and controlled it and won 10-5.
It was the 58th consecutive league win for Mountain House and the Lady Mustangs are just four wins away from a fifth consecutive league championship.
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
