The Front Street Plaza was rocking to the sounds of classic 80s music as Cover Me Badd took the stage for the July Block Party Friday evening. The community concert sponsored by the city of Tracy Parks and Recreation Department featured food and drinks available for purchase. The free concert series reached the halfway way point and will continue with rhythm and soul from the Capital City Band at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4. The concert series wraps up for the season with a reggae performance from Native Elements on September 8.
n Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
