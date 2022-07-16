90th birthday brings up memories of early years in Tracy

Wow, crossing the divide between being in my “late 80s” and coming out the other side as a 90-year-old has been an unusual experience in the past week.
But in the process, I received so many cards, emails and telephone calls wishing me a happy 90th birthday that those supportive messages made hitting the Big Nine-0 not only unusual, but also increasingly enjoyable.
And yes, the full-page spread about my birthday in the Celebrate Tracy edition (Tracy Press, June 24, page 33) cooked up by the staff came as a complete surprise for me, but after the surprise wore off, their efforts became greatly appreciated.
Thinking back over those nine decades of my life, the first five years living in Ontario in Southern California provided only bits and pieces of living on Princeton Street a few houses east of Euclid Avenue, the stately north-south boulevard lined with pepper trees.
I do recall playing with Sandy, who lived in the big house across the Street, and going swimming in what seemed like a huge, Olympic-size pool across Euclid at Chaffey High School and Junior College.
Coming from Ontario to Tracy in November 1937 was a huge turning point for our family.
My dad had come earlier to open a men’s clothing store on Central Avenue called the Federated Store, a franchise of the Butler Bros.
The story in the Tracy Press about the store opening said Harvey Matthews’s wife and two sons would join him in several weeks, and that we did.
My mother sometimes told the story of our arrival, after driving north from Ontario.
She recalled that when we drove to the top of the 11th Street overpass, I leaned over from the back seat looking down onto the town, and said, “We’re here, there’s our beautiful new town.”
Beautiful? Perhaps, but the view from the overpass presented a town with a lively major thoroughfare (11th Street) stretching out ahead with restaurants, service stations and the Tracy Inn with tree-covered houses on both sides. And there were a couple of water towers, too.
Traveling on Highway 99 north from Bakersfield past Tulare, Fresno, Turlock and Modesto, the highway always paralleled the railroad tracks with only some boxcars and an occasional packing shed to be seen from the highway. Entry to Tracy by way of the overpass (not a bridge, please) provided a different perspective, and apparently on that day in November 1937, the five-year-old kid from Ontario (me) liked what he saw.
Our first home was the Tracy Inn, where we stayed for a couple of weeks until our family moved into a rental home on Lowell Avenue just west of Parker Avenue. The string of small houses on the north side of the unpaved Parker Acres Street, owned by a Mr. Warner, who also owned a Sixth Street grain warehouse, remains intact to this day.
In a year or so, we moved into a new two-bedroom house on Wall Street, between Beverly and Carlton, built by contractor Jere Strizek, who had become a good friend of my dad’s. It was there that Tom and I grew up.
When our parents said they were thinking about moving to a larger house in another part of town, they heard voices of their two sons respond loud and clear, “We’re not leaving our neighbhood, and our friends!” Our parents agreed to stay, adding a family room to the back of the house that doubled as a bedroom for my brother as he grew much too long for the bunk beds in one of the two bedrooms.
Once in a while, I’ll drive past our old house on Wall Street. It looks very much the same, and it still brings back a ton of boyhood memories for that 90-year-old kid from Ontario.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
