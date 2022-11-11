Editor,
On this Veterans Day I think about the sacrifices that have been made. But one in particular is that of my deceased Grandmother. She arrived in the United States about 1924 from Zacatecas, Mexico.
Her main reason for leaving was for a better life. As a young woman she witnessed the ravages of the Mexican Revolution. She saw the many dead lying on the streets. She wanted a better life for her children.
Her oldest son was born in Aquascalientes, Mexico, on New Year’s Day 1921. Twenty-one years later he received a letter from the President of the United States.
ORDER TO REPORT FOR INDUCTION NOVEMBER 5, 1942. The President of the United States To (First name), (Middle name), (Last name). Greeting: Having submitted yourself to a Local Board composed of your neighbors for the purpose of determining your availability for training and service in the armed forces of the United States, your are hereby notified that you have now been selected for training and service in the Army.
Office of the Chaplin: (Name) arrived at Fort Bragg a few days ago, is well and is getting along nicely. May I assure you that everything will be done to make his stay in the Army as pleasant as possible.
SEPARATION QUALIFICATION RECORD: Military Occupational Specialty. Basic Training 521, 3 months, Private. Ammunition Handler 504, 12 months, Private. 240mm Howitzer crewman 5531, 10 months, Private First Class. Truck Driver, Light. 345, 13 months, Private First Class.
I want to thank my Uncles: Raymond, Army-WWII; Samuel, Army-Korea, Bronze Star; Phillip, Army-Korea; Louie, Marines; Tony, Navy. From the streets of Zacatecas to the letters from the Chaplin about her five sons, my Grandmother got her boys back safely. I also want to thank all Veterans and their families for service and sacrifice. God bless them all.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
