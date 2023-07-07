Editor,
Tracy is a growing town with new homes every day. As you probably know, Tracy began as a train settlement. It was all engineers, hotels and restaurants. Tracy has gained a library, police, firefighters, city council, etc., but hasn’t made any advancements otherwise.
I see Tracy as a place just to “live.” If we were to get water parks or entertainment for the citizens, not only would it make citizens happier, but it will also attract people to make Tracy grow.
I really think you could have an influence on this matter.
Thank you.
Jacob Vincent, Troop 537
