What did temperance originally mean? From Middle English temperaunce, borrowed from Anglo-French temprance, temperance, borrowed from Latin temperantia, “moderation, sobriety, discretion, self-control.”
It is easy to become consumed by our desires; children do it all the time. I want this, give me that, more candy, more soda, more toys, more play time. However, if we choose to exercise self-control, we can become the master of our desires. We can choose our pleasures rather than indulging mindlessly in limitless excess. We can choose to enjoy what we have rather than succumbing to an unending quest for all that we do not have.
Scientific studies often reach conflicting conclusions, meaning that many theories are out there, but the preponderance of evidence points to the two main causes most people already suspect: too much food and too little exercise.
Our lack of temperance has put over 30% of American citizens into the obese category; many of whom are pre diabetic.
To help find a healthy and gratifying balance between deprivation and indulgence. Please consider adopting some of these simple guidelines:
• Don’t eat between meals
• Enjoy dining with your family or friends. Eat slowly.
• Enjoy savoring smaller portions.
• Eat home cooked food.
• Moderate or eliminate caffeine consumption, including coffee, tea, and energy drinks.
• Moderate or eliminate sugar consumption, including soft drinks, candy, sweets, and other highly sweetened foods.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
