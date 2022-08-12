Editor,
I’m having a big cat problem here at my house (rural Tracy). Kittens are being dropped off. Someone has been dropping off kittens the last week or two.
If you think they’re safe by dropping them off here you’re wrong. They’re getting killed by the commuters, or running away because the others here fight with them and all those babies are trying to do is get something to eat.
I can’t afford to feed all these when you people keep dropping them off. You people are heartless. You’re sneaky too because you drop them off at night or early in the morning. By the way, the commuters don’t care because they speed here and a couple times they barely missed my mailbox because they’re passing another car in front of my house. So, they’re not going to slow down for a cat.
You people need to STOP! They are not safe here and I can’t afford it anymore. But, of course you don’t care because after you dump them they’re not your problem anymore either. They’re just babies. They don’t deserve this. It’s heartbreaking when you find a cat or any animal on the road dead. It’s heartbreaking to bury them too. So PLEASE STOP!
Kathy Festich, Tracy
