Steve Abercrombie was named as the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month for August in recognition of his leadership of the Tracy Police Department’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program.
Abercrombie started his career in law enforcement in the city of Hayward in 1986 and became a certified D.A.R.E. instructor in 1994. He started teaching the program in Tracy as a volunteer in 2002, continued teaching the program after retiring from the Hayward Police Department in 2006 and eventually was hired by the Tracy Police Department in 2013.
“His dedication to Tracy’s youth has made a long-lasting impact on those he has taught, some of those have children themselves who are now beginning to cycle through the D.A.R.E. classes,” said City Manager Michael Rogers in presenting the award at the Tracy City Council’s Aug. 16 meeting.
Abercrombie presently serves as a member of the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education, served on the Tracy City Council from 2006 to 2012, and is also the chairman of the Brighter Christmas holiday charity drive.
