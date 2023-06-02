Editor,
Our community has witnessed collusion of our new majority Council with our City Attorney, Assistant City Manager and perhaps other staff to get rid of a manager who was on medical leave and who had been given a superb review only 6 months ago.
Instead of meeting with this highly qualified, 30-year-experienced manager in a face-to-face closed session, discussing the problems and letting him defend himself, they chose to air their grievances in public with complete disregard for this man's reputation. Their competency in handling this matter is the absolute worst I have witnessed in my 78 years and in my 22 years of Human Resource work in both public and private entities.
The reputation of this city, already tainted due to 10 city managers in 11 years, will endure for years to come. Council members Davis, Bedolla and Evans took the questionable advice of a city attorney and of many disgruntled current and past employees. They subjected us to possible lawsuits, to nearly $300,000 in severance pay, and thousands of dollars more for a search for new manager. They did not listen to the majority of public opinion who advised them to handle this matter differently.
With their lack of competency, Tracy citizens should be warned, that because they now have complete control due to the change in a rule ordered by the Grand Jury of San Joaquin County from "super" majority to a mere majority, they will be appointing the new manager. We have three council members who do not have the education nor experience in public administration and apparently none in human resources. This is an issue of competency and ethics not politics. Thank you to the Tracy Press for their bravery in covering the city council meeting with great care to detail.
Patricia Howell, Tracy
