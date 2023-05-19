A black and white study of abstract architectural shapes was the winner of the Tracy Camera Club Photo of the Month for May.
Casey Goodall’s “Salesforce Park Cityscape” and “George Kelly School” took top honors in the club’s May contest theme of architecture.
Goodall said he struggled last year when he sought an architecture entry and tried for a new approach this year.
“The judge was noticeably unimpressed with my submission of several photos I thought to be faithful and colorful representations of buildings I found to be interesting and beautiful. When the same theme was assigned for May of this year, I knew I needed to do something different,” Goodall said. “So, I decided to try a more stylized black and white treatment that focuses less on a realistic representation and more on highlighting the abstract shapes, textures, and tonal contrasts of a subject building.”
Using his Canon Eos 7D MK II he photographed “Salesforce Park Cityscape” with an EF-S 17-55mm F.2.8 lens at 37 mm and an exposure of 1/100 sec at f.20 at ISO 100, with the camera set to Shutter Priority mode and spot metering.
“As the tallest building in the area, Salesforce tower was an obvious subject for an architectural photo, and its modern glass and steel design lent itself to the graphic black and white treatment I was practicing,” Goodall said.
He used the same camera to capture “George Kelly School” with an EF-S 17-55mm F.2.8 lens at 37 mm and an exposure of 1/40 sec at f.16 at ISO 100, with the camera set to Manual mode and spot metering.
“George Kelly School was a less obvious choice, but as I was walking past the school one stormy morning in March, I was struck by the graphic shapes, lines, and textures of the school that make it distinct from other schools and buildings in Tracy,” Goodall said. “I realized it was a perfect subject for a stylized black and white architectural photograph. The tremendous clouds in the background made it even more appealing.”
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
