The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission announced this week that it is offering 10-Trip passes for the Altamont Corridor Express as of Monday, April 4.
The commission offered the 10-Trip in response to changes in workers’ commuting patterns post COVID-19. The new pass was created for workers who need to get to their workplaces less frequently than the traditional daily commute, and is good for 10 one-way rides that passengers can use whenever they need to travel.
The 10-Trip passes are offered in addition to single one-way and round-trip tickets, the 20-trip passes and the monthly passes that ACE already offers.
The 10-Trip passes can be purchased in advance on the ACE Rail mTickets App or at an ACE Station. Once the pass is purchased, riders will find ten (10) one-way passes in their Mobile App ticket wallet.
The ACE train serves passengers Monday through Friday with service from Stockton to San Jose with stops in Lathrop/Manteca, Tracy, Vasco, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Great America, and Santa Clara. For more information go to https://acerail.com/schedules.
